Pelicans' Anthony Davis Signs with LeBron James' Klutch Sports Agency

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis is officially a member of LeBron James' team—at least off the court.

James' agency, Klutch Sports, announced it signed Davis on Sunday.

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the agency counts 20 NBA players on its roster, including notable names such as James, John Wall and Ben Simmons. Marks pointed out "the first order of business will be next summer navigating a likely 5 year/$235M extension that will be on the table by the Pelicans."

Davis is set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2020-21 campaign under his current contract and would be a franchise-altering addition for any team. He is just 25 years old and capable of taking over a game on either side of the floor, though he has never made it past the second round of the playoffs since the Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 pick in 2012.

The University of Kentucky product is a five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection, three-time block champion and three-time All-Defensive selection and figures to only get better in the coming seasons.

It would be natural for NBA fans to connect Davis signing with Klutch Sports and the possibility of him eventually playing with James on the Los Angeles Lakers seeing how the King is attempting to re-establish the proud franchise as a contender.

Pairing James and Davis would be a terrifying proposition for the rest of the Western Conference, although the big man is not set for free agency for some time. James also figures to be in something of a win-now approach as a featured piece considering he will turn 34 years old this season.

For now, the two are teammates only as part of the same agency.