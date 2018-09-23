Patrick Mahomes Breaks Peyton Manning's NFL Record for Most TDs in 1st 3 Weeks

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Patrick Mahomes show isn't stopping anytime soon.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw three touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, giving him an NFL-record 13 through the first three weeks.

Peyton Manning previously held the record with 12 during his record-setting 2013 campaign.

Mahomes was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for each of the first two weeks. His 10 touchdown passes were the most in league history over the first two games, and he looks like a runaway favorite for MVP in the first quarter of the season.