Trevon Hill Dismissed from VA Tech After Shocking Upset Loss to Old Dominion

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Junior defensive end Trevon Hill was dismissed from the Virginia Tech football team Sunday.

According to ESPN.com's David M. Hale, Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said Hill was dismissed for "not upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes."

The dismissal occurred after Virginia Tech was shockingly upset 49-35 by Old Dominion.

Virginia Tech was ranked No. 13 in the nation entering the game, and the Monarchs were 29-point underdogs.

Hill leads the Hokies with 3.5 sacks this season, including 1.5 in Saturday's loss to Old Dominion.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native also has 11 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss on the campaign.

Hill finished 2017 with 46 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, a career-high 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

In his collegiate career, Hill has 11.5 sacks to his credit.

With Hill out of the picture, the leading candidate to start at defensive end across from junior Houshun Gaines is sophomore Emmanuel Belmar, who has just nine career tackles.

The Hokies will look to bounce back without Hill next week when they face the Duke Blue Devils in an ACC clash on the road.