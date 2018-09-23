Trevon Hill Dismissed from VA Tech After Shocking Upset Loss to Old Dominion

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: Trevon Hill #94 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts after sacking Deondre Francois #12 of the Florida State Seminoles in the second quarter of the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 3, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Junior defensive end Trevon Hill was dismissed from the Virginia Tech football team Sunday.

According to ESPN.com's David M. Hale, Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said Hill was dismissed for "not upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes."

The dismissal occurred after Virginia Tech was shockingly upset 49-35 by Old Dominion.

Virginia Tech was ranked No. 13 in the nation entering the game, and the Monarchs were 29-point underdogs.

Hill leads the Hokies with 3.5 sacks this season, including 1.5 in Saturday's loss to Old Dominion.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native also has 11 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss on the campaign.

Hill finished 2017 with 46 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, a career-high 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

In his collegiate career, Hill has 11.5 sacks to his credit.

With Hill out of the picture, the leading candidate to start at defensive end across from junior Houshun Gaines is sophomore Emmanuel Belmar, who has just nine career tackles.

The Hokies will look to bounce back without Hill next week when they face the Duke Blue Devils in an ACC clash on the road.

Related

    Week 5 Coaches Poll Released 📝

    Virginia Tech Football logo
    Virginia Tech Football

    Week 5 Coaches Poll Released 📝

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Old Dominion loss will loom large on Virginia Tech’s season

    Virginia Tech Football logo
    Virginia Tech Football

    Old Dominion loss will loom large on Virginia Tech’s season

    Mike Niziolek
    via Roanoke Times

    Pass protection issues plague Virginia Tech’s offensive in loss to Old Dominion

    Virginia Tech Football logo
    Virginia Tech Football

    Pass protection issues plague Virginia Tech’s offensive in loss to Old Dominion

    Mike Niziolek
    via Roanoke Times

    CFB Rankings: B/R's Week 5 Top 25 📈

    Virginia Tech Football logo
    Virginia Tech Football

    CFB Rankings: B/R's Week 5 Top 25 📈

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report