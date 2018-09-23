NFL Week 3 Live-Stream Guide, Game Times and TV Schedule

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Week 3 in the NFL features the return of one of the league's marquee quarterbacks, and it could possess the continuation of one of the best offensive starts in recent history.

In addition to the performances of Carson Wentz and Patrick Mahomes, we'll have an eye on a potential blowout in Minnesota during Sunday's early afternoon slate.

Although there are only three late kickoffs, they could all be competitive, especially the clash of Los Angeles between the Chargers and Rams.

Detroit head coach Matt Patricia reunites with the New England Patriots Sunday night, while Ryan Fitzpatrick will look to keep his surprising start going Monday night against the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers.

All of the Week 3 games can be live-streamed on NFL Sunday Ticket. If the game is broadcast by CBS, you can stream those games on CBS All Access, while Fox games can be streamed on Fox Sports Go. Sunday night's game can be found on the NBC Sports app and the ESPN app has the Monday night broadcast.

NFL Week 3 Schedule

Sunday. September 23

1 p.m. ET

New Orleans at Atlanta (Fox)

San Francisco at Kansas City (Fox)

Indianapolis at Philadelphia (Fox)

Green Bay at Washington (Fox)

New York Giants at Houston (Fox)

Oakland at Miami (CBS)

Buffalo at Minnesota (CBS)

Cincinnati at Carolina (CBS)

Tennessee at Jacksonville (CBS)

Denver at Baltimore (CBS)

4:05 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams (CBS)

4:25 p.m. ET

Chicago at Arizona (Fox)

Dallas at Seattle (Fox)

8:20 p.m. ET

New England at Detroit (NBC)

Monday, September 24

8:15 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay (ESPN)

Wentz Set To Make Season Debut For Eagles

After two weeks of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson playing coy with the media and starting Nick Foles over the recovering Carson Wentz, he named Wentz the Week 3 starter at the beginning of the week.

Before suffering an ACL injury in December, Wentz was on pace to challenge for the Most Valuable Player award.

Although Eagles fans will be excited to see Wentz back out on the field, there needs to be tempered expectations for Sunday's clash with the Indianapolis Colts.

Running backs Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles have been ruled out for the game, while wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is working his way back from injury.

With wide receiver Nelson Agholor and tight end Zach Ertz identified as Wentz's top targets, the Colts could make life tough on the North Dakota State product if they lock in on Agholor and Ertz.

Regardless of how much production the Eagles get out of Agholor and Ertz, they're going to need another playmaker or two to step up.

Running back Corey Clement is an easy answer to that question because he'll receive a good amount of touches with Ajayi and Sproles out.

Wide receiver Kamar Aiken could be the X-factor for Wentz after catching five of the six balls thrown in his direction for 39 yards in the Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay.

If you're trying to set expectations for Wentz's return, look more for a contest similar to the defense-dominated Week 1 win over Atlanta than a five-touchdown performance.

Will Mahomes' Terrific Start Continue?

One quarterback who is expected to put up astronomical numbers Sunday is Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes threw for 582 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two games, and with San Francisco coming to Arrowhead Stadium, more of the same should come out of the second-year signal caller.

The Chiefs quarterback has plenty of options to choose from in the passing game from speedster Tyreek Hill to big target Travis Kelce.

In total, 10 different Chiefs have caught at least one pass from Mahomes over eight quarters, with Hill leading the pack with 12 receptions on 14 targets.

If the 49ers commit numbers to the secondary, the Chiefs could alter their game plan and utilize running back Kareem Hunt, who is only averaging 3.6 yards per carry because the passing game has reaped plenty of success.

Based off the way San Francisco's defense has given up yardage in the first two weeks, Kansas City could be in for yet another successful offensive weekend.

The 49ers rank 25th in passing defense and 19th in rushing defense, which means quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo likely has to win the game Sunday in a shootout with Mahomes and Co.

Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers attempted that strategy against the Chiefs, but both came more than 10 points short of defeating Andy Reid's team.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.