Winners and Losers from Week 4 of College Football

John Raoux/Associated Press

Week 4 of the college football season took time to bring close games and an upset, but the contests got better as the day went on.

Headlined by Old Dominion's stunning upset of Virginia Tech, the slate included statement wins by Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and West Virginia in key matchups. Conference play brought exciting, meaningful results across the country.

The Heisman Trophy race continued to witness varying efforts, though. Tua Tagovailoa, Dwayne Haskins, McKenzie Milton and Will Grier continue to post huge numbers. But contenders AJ Dillon and Drew Lock weren't impactful in key losses for Boston College and Missouri, respectively.

