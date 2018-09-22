Tiger Woods Favored to Win 2019 Masters in Latest Odds

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

In the midst of leading the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta on Saturday, Tiger Woods is the favorite to win the 2019 Masters, according to ESPN.com's David Payne Purdum, who cited odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Although Woods hasn't won a major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open, he sports 10-1 odds to win the 2019 Masters.

Tiger is in good position to pick up his first victory of any kind since 2013, as he leads by four strokes in the third round of the Tour Championship.

The 42-year-old has overcome multiple back surgeries to enjoy a resurgent 2018 season on the PGA Tour.

Woods finished tied for sixth at the Open Championship and narrowly missed the fifth PGA Championship win of his career, placing second. Tiger has six top-10 results this season, and he looks likely make it seven at the Tour Championship.

While Woods is a four-time Masters champion, he hasn't won a green jacket since 2005. He finished tied for 32nd at the Masters this year and hasn't finished better than 17th since tying for fourth in 2013.

Tiger doesn't have an overly impressive resume over the past few years due largely to injuries, but the fact that he has improved so much in 2018 suggests he is trending toward something special.

With 14 major championships, Woods is still four behind Jack Nicklaus' record of 18.

Woods' next opportunity to close the gap will come at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, beginning April 11, 2019.