College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 5 Top 25

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas is back! In Bleacher Report's Top 25, that is. The Longhorns upended TCU and surged back into the rankings entering Week 5.

Tom Herman's squad isn't the only fresh program in the poll, which remained steady at the top with Alabama as the No. 1 team and every Top Five school staying put.

But there was still plenty of movement. Kentucky, Colorado and Syracuse highlight the other new additions, while Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State are among the teams that dropped out.

Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—all submitted a ballot. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

1. Alabama (Last week: 1)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Clemson (3)

4. Ohio State (4)

5. Oklahoma (5)

6. LSU (6)

7. Stanford (8)

8. West Virginia (9)

T-9. Washington (7)

T-9. Notre Dame (12)

11. Auburn (10)

12. Penn State (11)

13. UCF (15)

14. Michigan (20)

T-15. Miami (23)

T-15. Oregon (16)

17. Wisconsin (18)

18. Kentucky (NR)

19. Texas (NR)

20. Colorado (NR)

21. Syracuse (NR)

22. BYU (NR)

T-23. Duke (NR)

T-23. Mississippi State (13)

25. Iowa (25)

Others receiving votes: Boise State, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Buffalo, Houston, North Texas, Missouri

Who's Hot: Backup Quarterbacks in Top 25

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The season-long shuffle between Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence might have reached a tipping point. During a 49-21 victory at Georgia Tech, the freshman was a star.

Lawrence ended the contest 13-of-18 with 176 yards and four touchdowns to one interception, leading five scoring drives in six possessions. Bryant, meanwhile, mustered a 6-of-10 line and piloted Clemson to one touchdown in four tries.

It might be time for Dabo Swinney to tab the freshman—a similar situation for Mark Richt and Miami.

N'Kosi Perry replaced Malik Rosier after two scoreless drives and quickly sparked the Hurricanes against Florida International.

Perry posted a 17-of-25 line with 256 total yards of offense and three touchdowns in the first meaningful action of his career. Miami won 31-17 in a game less contested than the final score suggests.

Lastly, Notre Dame made the switch from Brandon Wimbush to Ian Book, who amassed 368 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns in a 56-27 beatdown of Wake Forest. It's safe to say Book solidified his place as the No. 1 quarterback.

Clemson held steady in the rankings, while Notre Dame and Miami rose.

Who's Not: TCU Horned Frogs

There was little shame in falling to Ohio State last Saturday. Dwayne Haskins has showed he's capable of picking apart any defense, and the Buckeyes are a perennial contender.

Losing 31-16 at Texas is a different story for TCU, though.

The second half was simply a disaster. Shawn Robinson committed three turnovers, including a fumble and interception on consecutive drives that flipped a 16-10 TCU lead to 24-16 Texas advantage. A missed field goal on the next possession led to the Longhorns' game-sealing score.

Although the Horned Frogs remain a factor in the Big 12 race, a 2-2 record effectively eliminates them from any greater goals.

TCU dropped out of B/R's poll.

Fun Fact: Virginia Tech's Historic Low in Loss to Old Dominion

Bud Foster has served as Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator since 1995. During his 24-season tenure, he's built a deserved reputation as one of the game's masterminds.

Old Dominion didn't care. The Monarchs racked up 632 yards, the most ever allowed by a Foster-coached defense.

Blake LaRussa threw for 494 yards and accounted for five touchdowns. He connected with Travis Fulgham and Jonathan Duhart a combined 18 times for 330 yards and all four of his passing scores. Additionally, Jeremy Cox scampered for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The ankle injury to quarterback Josh Jackson certainly hurt Virginia Tech, but Foster's defense simply had no answers for an Old Dominion offense that came into the game averaging only 18.3 points.

As a result, the Hokies exited B/R's rankings from their No. 14 slot.

What to Watch For: Prime-Time Top 15 Showdowns

Last year, Ohio State provided one of the season's most thrilling comebacks during its win over Penn State. The Buckeyes head to Happy Valley for the pivotal Big Ten tilt in Week 5.

Penn State navigated a mini-scare from Illinois, calming any concerns about a 24-21 deficit by scoring 42 unanswered points. The Nittany Lions have only surrendered 693 passing yards, but Haskins has torched every secondary he's faced.

The showdown is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick, the same time Notre Dame will host Stanford.

Stanford owns three straight wins and seven of the last nine victories in the series. However, Notre Dame enters the rivalry clash following its most impressive triumph this year, while the Cardinal will be confident after a comeback win at Oregon.

A loss wouldn't bounce any of these four from the College Football Playoff chase, but victories will put two schools on promising paths.

Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.