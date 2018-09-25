2018 MLB Awards Races Odds with Just 1 Week to Go

1 of 8

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Aaron Boone, New York Yankees

Because of the weakness of the AL Central, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona likely doesn't have a shot at his third Manager of the Year Award.

New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone presents a more compelling case. Instead of folding under pressure as the first-year manager of baseball's most storied franchise, he's shrugged off disappointing performances (Sonny Gray), major injuries (Aaron Judge) and the toughness of the AL East to lead the Yankees to 96 wins.

It won't be lost on voters, however, that the Yankees are a distant second in the AL East.

Odds: 12/1

A.J. Hinch, Houston Astros

It may not show in their 99-57 record, but the Houston Astros' incredible plus-261 run differential gives them a strong case as MLB's best team.

That's a nice feather in the cap of A.J. Hinch, whose work hasn't been free of challenges. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa haven't had great years. He's also navigated the transition from closer Ken Giles to closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games after he was arrested and charged with assault.

Still, voters tend to like managers whose teams blow away expectations. Even though they play in the tough AL West, it's hard to argue Hinch's Astros have done so.

Odds: 10/1

Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox

Like Boone, Alex Cora has impressed as a first-year skipper of a storied franchise. The big difference is that his Boston Red Sox have won 106 games and scored 220 more runs than they've allowed.

Cora deserves his share of credit. He's implemented an analytical approach but without treating his players like robots. The result has been remarkably smooth sailing.

But while some voters may find Cora's success too hard to deny, there may be some who think any other manager could have done the same with the Red Sox's stacked roster.

Odds: 5/1

Bob Melvin, Oakland Athletics

Bob Melvin won his first AL Manager of the Year Award in 2012, when his Oakland Athletics came out of nowhere to win 94 games and the AL West crown.

Six years later, Melvin's A's are doing it again. Though they likely won't catch the Astros, they already have 95 wins and a playoff spot nailed down. That is far better than most everyone expected of Melvin's team, and he's pulled it off despite a battered and bruised starting rotation.

And yet, there's one AL skipper whose team has exceeded expectations even more than Melvin's has.

Odds: 4/1

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays finished under .500 in 2017, and they've spent much of the past year offloading stars in trades. Hence the lowest payroll in MLB.

But somehow, some way, they're on track to win 90 games.

To get the Rays to this point, Kevin Cash has had to squeeze production out of starless offense. Even more impressive is how deftly he's navigated the team's revolutionary "opener" strategy. The Rays have a 3.32 ERA and 66-47 record since they started Sergio Romo on May 19.

All this figures to be too much for Manager of the Year voters to deny.

Odds: 3/2