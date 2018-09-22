Khabib Didn't Like Conor McGregor's Cursing at UFC 229 Presser

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has criticised Conor McGregor following a number of foul-mouthed tirades the Irishman launched at him during their recent press conference.

The duo came face-to-face on Thursday to promote their showdown at UFC 229 on October 6, and McGregor was in a typically fiery mood. During the media briefing, he branded Nurmagomedov a "proper c--t."

When TMZ spoke to the Russian about the way McGregor addressed him, he said the language used didn't set the best example.

"This is what I don't like when too much people cursing," said the lightweight champion. "Too many young guys like follow us ... I don't want to be a bad example for young generation people."

Nurmagomedov added that "I wanna be a good [role] model" and denied that the Notorious had irked him during the presser, saying he will "smash" the former champion when they meet in Las Vegas next month.

McGregor launched a number of insults at Nurmagomedov on Thursday, continuing the bitter rivalry that's built between the two men this year. Per TMZ, the Irishman also called his upcoming opponent a "little rat" and a "fanboy bitch."

Per Sean Ross Sapp, McGregor was ultra-bullish when he was on stage for the briefing:

The angst between the two men was expected, with the press event at the Radio City Music Hall closed to the public.

In April on a media day ahead of UFC 223, McGregor attacked a stationary bus with a dolly that had Nurmagomedov on board. It left fighters Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa with injuries that meant they couldn't compete in their respective events on the bill.

McGregor pleaded guilty to a count of disorderly conduct for his actions and will face five days of community service.

The Notorious had no issues talking about what happened in April during the press conference and certainly didn't mince words:

While Nurmagomedov may want a more low-key buildup to the fight, that's never been the style of McGregor, for whom every press conference seems to be an occasion in itself.

Fans will be intrigued to see whether McGregor's sharpness on the microphone translates to his performance, as his last outing in the Octagon was against Eddie Alvarez almost two years ago. McGregor made history that night when he added the lightweight title to his featherweight prize, becoming the first UFC competitor to hold two belts at the same time.

After McGregor vacated the lightweight belt, Nurmagomedov won it at UFC 223 when he beat Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision.