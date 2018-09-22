Adrien Rabiot Would Reportedly Be Open to Manchester City Transfer Next Summer

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot would reportedly be open to moving to Manchester City next summer when his contract expires.

The France international has been linked with a number of clubs, as there's no sign of him signing an extension at the Parc des Princes. According to Sean Kearns of Metro, Rabiot is on board with the idea of joining City, having previously spent time in the club's academy until the age of 14.

Kearns noted that Rabiot left the Manchester outfit due to the fact he was homesick.

"City went to great lengths to help Rabiot during his time in the north-west but were understanding of his situation and allowed him to return to France with Pau," continued the report. "However, the Frenchman has never forgotten City’s efforts to help him settle and he believes he’s at the right stage of his career to move abroad."

Kearns said that there will be stiff competition in the race to sign the PSG midfielder, with Barcelona and Juventus also said to have shown interest in landing him.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t FC Barcelona FL) reported on Saturday that the Ligue 1 giants want to step up talks over a new contract with the midfielder in October:

Aside from his talent, Rabiot's contract situation will make him even more tempting for potential suitors. If a new deal isn't agreed with the Ligue 1 champions before 2019, the 23-year-old will be allowed to discuss a pre-contract with clubs overseas with a view to a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Getting a footballer of Rabiot's calibre on board for nothing would be a major coup for any side in Europe, even City, as he's established himself as one of France's rising stars.

This season the playmaker hasn't enjoyed the most straightforward of starts and as noted by journalist Sam Maguire, he's had a makeshift midfield partner in Marquinhos:

Still, the interest from some of the game's biggest teams is warranted, as the Frenchman is capable of lighting up a fixture with his ability.

Rabiot is physically equipped to cope in any league in world football, offers natural balance as a left-sided player and is always positive in possession, whether that be through his passing or dribbling.

Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC praised how effective Rabiot can be in his defensive work too:

At City he would face major competition for a midfield spot. Last season Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Fernandinho forged an imperious trio, while this term, with De Bruyne injured, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva have stepped in to do excellent jobs in the middle of the park.

Even so, with David Silva now 32 and Fernandinho 33, manager Pep Guardiola will need to think about restructuring this facet of his team. Getting in Rabiot would be a positive start to that process.