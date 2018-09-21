VapeJesus, ZexRow, Top Plays and Prize Money from Friday Fortnite Fall Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

VapeJesus and ZexRow scored 12 points across six matches in duo competition Friday to win Week 1 of the 2018 Fortnite Fall Skirmish in the North America region.

The champions captured the $67,500 top prize and earned 305 points for the Rift Raiders, one of five teams created by Epic Games for the Fall Skirmish to add an extra layer to the six-week event. Liquid Chap and Liquid 72hrs won the $50,000 Hold The Throne bonus for the most eliminations with 11.

Ghost Bizzle and Ghost DMO (10 points) finished in second place for $47,500, while NRG Zayt and Envy LeNain (nine points) took home $36,250 for third.

Solary Kinstaar and Solary Hunter secured the Week 1 title in the European region by tallying 19 points earlier Friday. Along with the $67,500 for ranking atop the standings, they also earned the $50,000 bonus for the highest kill total in Europe (11) en route a total payday of $117,500.

The North American competition was tight from start to finish. A large group of duos remained in contention heading into the final match if they could have earned the maximum point total (six).

VapeJesus and ZexRow were the most consistent team, though. They kept adding a couple points in almost every game and secured enough high finishes to push them over the top despite a strong showing from the Ghost tandem of Bizzle and DMO, who benefited from their prior experience teaming up.

Ghost Ghoul and Ghost Saf came in eighth in the standings to cap a strong day for the entire Ghost team.

Here's a look at some highlights from Week 1:

One surprise was the minimal impact of Ninja and SypherPK.

They are two of the most well-known and accomplished players in the Fortnite Battle Royale community based on their performances in the Summer Skirmish and Fortnite Friday events. But they struggled to compete for the Victory Royale in Week 1, getting knocked out early in several games.

Ninja used social media to comment after the star-studded duo finished 44th out of 50 pairs:

While the North American tournament came down to the final match, Kinstaar and Hunter were in complete control throughout the European matches. They grabbed the lead after the first game and never relinquished it for the wire-to-wire triumph.

Kinstaar celebrated the win on Twitter and shouted out his team, the Dusty Dogs:

VP Jamside and VP 7ssk7 earned second place ($47,500; 215 points) in Europe with 11 points. They won the tiebreaker over Masta and Kaaz, who also racked up 11 points to finish third to share $36,250 and pick up 165 club points.

Week 1 will continue during the coming days with the Squad Goals trial event, per Epic Games. Each team is going to create four-player teams to compete against public lobbies. The five highest elimination totals earn club points and a cash prize, including $45,000 for the overall winning squad.

Meanwhile, Week 2 is scheduled to feature solo tournaments for Europe and North American next Friday. Further details about the format and points system will be announced next week.