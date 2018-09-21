DJ Durkin Stays on Leave After Maryland Investigation into Jordan McNair's Death

G Fiume/Getty Images

The University of Maryland announced head football coach DJ Durkin will remain on administrative leave after the findings of an investigation into the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair were released Friday, according to the Washington Post's Emily Giambalvo.

Durkin was placed on leave in August following the publication of a report from ESPN.com's Heather Dinich, Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren that described a "toxic coaching culture."

McNair, who was 19 years old, collapsed after running 110-yard sprints during a team workout May 29. He was hospitalized and died June 13. According to Dinich, McNair died of heatstroke after his body temperature was recorded at 106 degrees.

The independent investigation, which was led by former college athletic trainer and sports medicine consultant Dr. Rod Walters, concluded the school did not follow proper protocols and was at fault in McNair's death.

According to USA Today's A.J. Perez, Walters' findings show the athletic training staff did not place McNair in an ice bath in an attempt to lower his internal temperature because of McNair's size and the fear he could drown.

The investigation also stated football staffers told interns to "drag him across the field" because McNair "could barely stand."

In response to the external review, Maryland will change how it practices and how it deals with heat-related illnesses.

Durkin's fate will not be decided until a separate investigation into the culture of the Maryland program is completed.