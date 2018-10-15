The NFL's Best-Dressed PlayersOctober 15, 2018
The NFL's Best-Dressed Players
NFL athletes are no longer merely football players—they’re businessmen and brands unto themselves. From press conferences to stadium tunnels, the NFL season has become a stage for big-style swings.
Every outfit is documented on social media, and every commenter is a fashion critic.
In this list, we break down who’s got the best style in the NFL.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.
The $95 million man is a bona fide style icon. Odell Beckham Jr. is constantly photographed rocking Nike and Supreme, but his style extends beyond sneakers and streetwear. Yes, he owns an endless supply of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Nike collaboration, but he is also at ease in more traditional suited tailoring.
Odell has graced the pages of GQ in cable-knit sweaters and hit the red carpet in textured tuxedos. He’s a regular at New York Fashion Week and continues to push the boundaries of what "best-dressed athlete" truly means.
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is more than an All-Pro wide receiver—he’s one of the most stylish players in the league. Unlike others on this list, AB favors high-fashion footwear in the form of red-bottomed Louboutins as opposed to streetwear staples. As with his play on the field, and celebrations in the end zone, Antonio is unafraid to take risks when it comes to his style.
Cam Newton
Cam Newton
Would it be an NFL best-dressed list without Cam Newton? In short, no.
While he’s faced scrutiny for his press-conference fits, Cam has evolved his style every season. Yes, there are the flamboyant hats that typically have accessories of their own. But if you look beyond the brim, you’ll find a player who is comfortable in tailored suits, silk bandanas and patterned pants.
Cam Newton might face the most criticism on this list, but he has certainly earned his spot among the "NFL’s best-dressed."
Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara is among the new guard of the NFL’s best-dressed. The 23-year-old reigning offensive rookie of the year is eclectic and bold in his looks. He sports not one but two nose rings as well as a full mouth of gold grills on the field.
Kamara’s style extends beyond flashy jewelry, however. He appears at ease in print-heavy bespoke suits and is often seen rocking his Louis Vuitton messenger bag. His style is a little all over the place, but his ability to pull off varied looks have earned his spot on this list.
Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey has been firing a lot of shots lately. One aspect of his game that is not in question is his style. Like many his age, he’s partial to Supreme and Off-White when it comes to streetwear. But he’s not limited to one genre. He’s been seen in Gucci and Goyard, as well as three-piece suits and full-length shearling jackets.
Jalen has an enviable collection of Rolex watches that he’s shown off on GQ, and his ability to seamlessly combine streetwear staples with high fashion make him an easy choice.
Von Miller
Von Miller
Von does not care what you think of his outfits, and it works.
He loves to show out on the red carpet, most recently in a custom three-piece Carhartt suit and Balenciagas. He has also been spotted at Coachella in full festival attire.
Von is an Adidas athlete, and he was one of the first to receive the original Yeezy football cleat. Von’s ability to have fun with his personal style and not take things too seriously make him a perennial fixture on NFL best-dressed lists.