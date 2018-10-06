WWE Super Show-Down 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Super Show-Down hurt its surrounding events and suffered from being crammed between Hell in a Cell and Evolution, which never gave it a chance to be anything but superfluous.

The company tried to alleviate some pressure by splitting the difference, announcing several matches well in advance to drive up some hype for this card at the expense of Hell in a Cell while also booking this lineup on the weaker side to avoid having to do too much work setting it up.

Consisting of rematches of feuds that have gone on since SummerSlam or longer, pointless tag team contests with nothing on the line similar to an episode of Raw or SmackDown, one major fight capitalizing on nostalgia and only three titles on the line, this event wasn't looking good heading into it.

However, history has shown that some of the most painfully dreadful cards can sometimes surprise us by being great. So now that Saturday's event is over and done with, how did it turn out?

If the time difference was too much for you to handle and you've waited to check out this pay-per-view, did you miss out on something great, or were you lucky enough to avoid sitting through a bunch of horrible segments?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of WWE Super Show-Down.