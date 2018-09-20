Valentina Shevchenko to Fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk for Title at UFC 231

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2018

DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 05: Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan works out for fans and media during the UFC 228 open workouts on September 5, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will fight for the vacant UFC women's flyweight championship at UFC 231 on Dec. 8 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, TSN reported Thursday.

Shevchenko was supposed to challenge Nicco Montano for the title at UFC 228 in September, but the company stripped Montano of the belt after she was hospitalized shortly before the fight.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    McGregor Agrees to 8-Fight Contract with UFC

    MMA logo
    MMA

    McGregor Agrees to 8-Fight Contract with UFC

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Conor Goes Berserk on Khabib at UFC 229 Presser

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor Goes Berserk on Khabib at UFC 229 Presser

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Conor Says Khabib Would 'Be Dead' If He Got Off Bus

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor Says Khabib Would 'Be Dead' If He Got Off Bus

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Could Jones Fight in His Return?

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Who Could Jones Fight in His Return?

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report