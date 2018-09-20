Valentina Shevchenko to Fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk for Title at UFC 231

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will fight for the vacant UFC women's flyweight championship at UFC 231 on Dec. 8 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, TSN reported Thursday.

Shevchenko was supposed to challenge Nicco Montano for the title at UFC 228 in September, but the company stripped Montano of the belt after she was hospitalized shortly before the fight.

