Nelson Cruz Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Twins After 4 Years with Mariners

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Nelson Cruz will reportedly bring his power-packed stylings to Minnesota next season.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the 38-year-old agreed to terms on an undisclosed deal with the Twins on Thursday following four years with the Seattle Mariners.

Cruz signed a four-year, $57 million contract with the Mariners in advance of the 2015 season, and he cemented himself as a mainstay in the middle of their batting order upon arrival.

Over the last four seasons, Cruz has piled up 163 home runs and 414 RBI. Those numbers allowed him to secure three All-Star nods during that stretch. He also picked up his first two Silver Slugger honors thanks to standout efforts in 2015 and 2017.

Additionally, Cruz has led all Mariners players with 15.8 wins above replacement since he arrived in Seattle, according to FanGraphs.

This past season, he paced Seattle with 37 home runs and remained one of MLB's prolific power hitters with a .509 slugging percentage and .850 OPS.

During his 14-year MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Mariners, Cruz boasts a .274 batting average with 360 homers and 1,011 RBI.

The Twins would be thrilled to get continued production out of one of the league's most distinguished designated hitters, but even a slight regression in that regard would make him a quality addition for a team that finished last season ranked 18th in slugging percentage and 23rd in home runs.

Minnesota regressed last season after making the playoffs in 2017, and a big reason for that was the lack of a legitimate stud in the middle of the batting order.

Cruz has been that type of player over the past several years, and his mere presence should provide a major boost to the likes of Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler and C.J. Cron next season.