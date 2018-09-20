Conor McGregor Tells Khabib Nurmagomedov He Would 'Be Dead' If He Got off Bus

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Conor McGregor had strong words for Khabib Nurmagomedov when referencing his bus attack at UFC 223 media day in April.

McGregor was looking to confront Nurmagomedov when he smashed the window on a bus carrying UFC fighters. He told Nurmagomedov on Thursday that things could've gotten much worse if the unbeaten UFC lightweight champion exited the bus.

"If you got off that bus, you’d be dead right now and I’d be in a cell," McGregor said at a press conference for UFC 229, per MMAFighting's Marc Raimondi.

According to ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani, Nurmagomedov had drawn the ire of McGregor when he and his team had words with Artem Lobov, one of McGregor's teammates, at a hotel prior to UFC 223.

McGregor is still dealing with the fallout from the assault. Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg had to be pulled from the UFC 223 card after getting injured as a result of the incident. TMZ Sports reported Sept. 10 that Chiesa had filed a civil lawsuit against McGregor, alleging he suffered "severe emotional distress, mental trauma and/or bodily harm."

McGregor also pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct in July after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

McGregor will finally have his shot at Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6. It's his first fight in UFC since defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.