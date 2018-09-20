Europa League 2018: Latest Tables, Scores After Thursday's Group Matches

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Five-time UEFA Europa League champions Sevilla ignited their search for a sixth crown in superb fashion on Thursday after they opened their 2018-19 account by battering Standard Liege 5-1.

There were also group-opening victories for 2013 winners Chelsea and 2017 quarter-finalists Besiktas, who beat PAOK and Sarpsborg 08, respectively.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers snatched a valuable point from their trip to Villarreal, meanwhile, as Scott Arfield and Kyle Lafferty scored to pull the Scots from behind on two occasions to give them early hope in Group G.

They weren't the only comeback story in Thursday's round of early results, however, as 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt responded from a goal down to beat Marseille 2-1 in France.

Arsenal feature in the second round of fixtures, while Celtic, AC Milan and RB Leipzig will also be in action to get their Europa League campaigns under way.

Thursday's Results

Akhisarspor 0-1 Krasnodar

Besiktas 3-1 Sarpsborg 08

Dynamo Kiev 2-2 Astana

Genk 2-0 Malmo

Lazio 2-1 Apollon Limassol

Vidi FC 0-2 BATE Borisov

Marseille 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

PAOK 0-1 Chelsea

Rapid Vienna 2-0 Spartak Moscow

Rennes 2-1 Jablonec

Sevilla 5-1 Standard Liege

Villarreal 2-2 Rangers

Group Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

Group G

1. Villarreal: 3, +2

2. Spartak Moscow: 1, 0

3. Rangers: 1, 0

4. Rapid Vienna: 0, -2

Group H

1. Lazio: 3, +1

2. Marseille: 3, +1

3. Eintracht Frankfurt: 0, -1

4. Apollon Limassol: 0, -1

Group I

1. Besiktas: 3, +2

2. Genk: 3, +2

3. Sarpsborg 08: 0, -2

4. Malmo: 0, -2

Group J

1. Sevilla: 3, +4

2. Krasnodar: 3, +1

3. Akhisarspor: 0, -1

4. Standard Liege: 0, -4

Group K

1. Rennes: 3, +1

2. Astana: 1, 0

3. Dynamo Kiev: 1, 0

4. Jablonec: 0, -1

Group L

1. BATE Borisov: 3, +2

2. Chelsea: 3, +1

3. PAOK: 0, -1

4. Vidi: 0, -2

Recap

Standard Liege went in at half-time in Seville only down 2-1 and with a chance at points clearly in sight, but a second-half tirade from Sevilla left the Belgian visitors in tatters.

Moussa Djenepo's 39th-minute strike gave Standard a lifeline, but braces from Wissam Ben Yedder and Ever Banega (one from the penalty spot) helped secure a confident victory for the hosts.

Midfielder Franco Vazquez was also on the scoresheet as Banega exercised his set-piece threat in Europe once again, per OptaJose:

Not all of Spain's representatives performed well at home, though, and Villarreal were perhaps guilty of overlooking their opponents somewhat as Gerrard's Rangers stole a point from the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Carlos Bacca opened the scoring for Villarreal inside the first minute, while Gerard Moreno supplied their second after Arfield's first equaliser, but there was little keeping the Scots down, as Andy Newport reported:

Lafferty's second leveller came only seven minutes after Moreno, who had scored almost immediately after Arfield in what was a whirlwind seven minutes for both teams. Rangers can be especially proud after statistician Simon Gleave noted Villarreal as one of the outliers in the Europa League:

Chelsea won this competition five years ago and will be hopeful of making their mark again under Maurizio Sarri, with Willian the sole scorer at PAOK to give them a good start in Group L:

The Blues are only second in their pool after BATE Borisov won away at Vidi 2-0, but Chelsea will have their chances to turn the tide in their favour down the line.

One of the most entertaining of Thursday's early fixtures came at the Stade Velodrome, when Marseille surrendered a 1-0 lead at home and allowed Luka Jovic to net an 89th-minute winner for travelling Eintracht, per sportswriter Mohammed Ali:

Marseille's defeat was a difficult one to swallow after Lucas Ocampos gave the hosts the lead inside three minutes, but not even Jetro Willems' sending off could change the tempo after Lucas Torro scored to pull level.