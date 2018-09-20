Europa League 2018: Latest Tables, Scores After Thursday's Group Matches

Europa League 2018: Latest Tables, Scores After Thursday's Group MatchesSeptember 20, 2018
Five-time UEFA Europa League champions Sevilla ignited their search for a sixth crown in superb fashion on Thursday after they opened their 2018-19 account by battering Standard Liege 5-1.
There were also group-opening victories for 2013 winners Chelsea and 2017 quarter-finalists Besiktas, who beat PAOK and Sarpsborg 08, respectively.
Steven Gerrard's Rangers snatched a valuable point from their trip to Villarreal, meanwhile, as Scott Arfield and Kyle Lafferty scored to pull the Scots from behind on two occasions to give them early hope in Group G.
They weren't the only comeback story in Thursday's round of early results, however, as 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt responded from a goal down to beat Marseille 2-1 in France.
Arsenal feature in the second round of fixtures, while Celtic, AC Milan and RB Leipzig will also be in action to get their Europa League campaigns under way.
Thursday's Results
Akhisarspor 0-1 Krasnodar
Besiktas 3-1 Sarpsborg 08
Dynamo Kiev 2-2 Astana
Genk 2-0 Malmo
Lazio 2-1 Apollon Limassol
Vidi FC 0-2 BATE Borisov
Marseille 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
PAOK 0-1 Chelsea
Rapid Vienna 2-0 Spartak Moscow
Rennes 2-1 Jablonec
Sevilla 5-1 Standard Liege
Villarreal 2-2 Rangers
AEK Larnaca TBD FC Zurich
Arsenal TBD FC Vorskla Poltava
Celtic TBD Rosenborg
Dinamo Zagreb TBD Fenerbahce
Dudelange TBD AC Milan
FC Copenhagen TBD Zenit St. Petersburg
Ludogorets Razgrad TBD Bayer Leverkusen
Olympiakos TBD Real Betis
RB Leipzig TBD Salzburg
Slavia Prague TBD Bordeaux
Sporting Lisbon TBD Karabakh
Trnava TBD Anderlecht
Group Standings (Points, Goal Difference)
Group G
1. Villarreal: 3, +2
2. Spartak Moscow: 1, 0
3. Rangers: 1, 0
4. Rapid Vienna: 0, -2
Group H
1. Lazio: 3, +1
2. Marseille: 3, +1
3. Eintracht Frankfurt: 0, -1
4. Apollon Limassol: 0, -1
Group I
1. Besiktas: 3, +2
2. Genk: 3, +2
3. Sarpsborg 08: 0, -2
4. Malmo: 0, -2
Group J
1. Sevilla: 3, +4
2. Krasnodar: 3, +1
3. Akhisarspor: 0, -1
4. Standard Liege: 0, -4
Group K
1. Rennes: 3, +1
2. Astana: 1, 0
3. Dynamo Kiev: 1, 0
4. Jablonec: 0, -1
Group L
1. BATE Borisov: 3, +2
2. Chelsea: 3, +1
3. PAOK: 0, -1
4. Vidi: 0, -2
Recap
Standard Liege went in at half-time in Seville only down 2-1 and with a chance at points clearly in sight, but a second-half tirade from Sevilla left the Belgian visitors in tatters.
Moussa Djenepo's 39th-minute strike gave Standard a lifeline, but braces from Wissam Ben Yedder and Ever Banega (one from the penalty spot) helped secure a confident victory for the hosts.
Midfielder Franco Vazquez was also on the scoresheet as Banega exercised his set-piece threat in Europe once again, per OptaJose:
OptaJose @OptaJose
3 - Three of four Ever Banega´s direct free kick goals for Sevilla have been in European competitions (1 #UEL, 1 #UEL Qualifying, 1 UEFA Supercup). Specialist. https://t.co/1TS1tA19nE
Not all of Spain's representatives performed well at home, though, and Villarreal were perhaps guilty of overlooking their opponents somewhat as Gerrard's Rangers stole a point from the Estadio de la Ceramica.
Carlos Bacca opened the scoring for Villarreal inside the first minute, while Gerard Moreno supplied their second after Arfield's first equaliser, but there was little keeping the Scots down, as Andy Newport reported:
Andy Newport @AndyNewportPA
Some performance from Rangers tonight. Villarreal a quality operator at this level but Steven Gerrard's men fully deserved their 2-2 draw
Lafferty's second leveller came only seven minutes after Moreno, who had scored almost immediately after Arfield in what was a whirlwind seven minutes for both teams. Rangers can be especially proud after statistician Simon Gleave noted Villarreal as one of the outliers in the Europa League:
Simon Gleave @SimonGleave
23 of the best 30 teams in Europe according to the @EuroClubIndex are competing in this season's #ChampionsLeague. The remaining 7 - Chelsea, Arsenal, Sevilla, Lazio, Sporting CP, Villarreal and AC Milan - are all in the #EuropaLeague.
Chelsea won this competition five years ago and will be hopeful of making their mark again under Maurizio Sarri, with Willian the sole scorer at PAOK to give them a good start in Group L:
The Blues are only second in their pool after BATE Borisov won away at Vidi 2-0, but Chelsea will have their chances to turn the tide in their favour down the line.
One of the most entertaining of Thursday's early fixtures came at the Stade Velodrome, when Marseille surrendered a 1-0 lead at home and allowed Luka Jovic to net an 89th-minute winner for travelling Eintracht, per sportswriter Mohammed Ali:
Mohammed Ali @mohammedali_93
FT: Marseille 1-2 Eintracht - last year's finalists begin this campaign with a limp defeat. Gifted Eintracht an 89th minute winner. Great start to your OM career Radonjic!
Marseille's defeat was a difficult one to swallow after Lucas Ocampos gave the hosts the lead inside three minutes, but not even Jetro Willems' sending off could change the tempo after Lucas Torro scored to pull level.
