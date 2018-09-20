Ranking the Best Potential Opponents for Jon Jones' Return to UFC

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jon Jones is (almost) back!

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is considered to be one of the all-time greatest fighters, but out-of-cage transgressions and failed tests have marred his legacy. Now his return can help to erase those dark marks and re-establish him as one of the elites.

But who should stand opposite him when he makes that walk to the Octagon?

The UFC has options. Jones is the top name at light heavyweight, but he could also make a long-awaited move up to heavyweight to face a new array of challengers. No matter who stands across from Jones, it will be a highly anticipated fight due to his presence.

So, who should get the call? What is the biggest fight? What is the best fight to make?

It is time to take a look at the five best options for Jones' upcoming return to action.