Ranking the Best Potential Opponents for Jon Jones' Return to UFC

Ranking the Best Potential Opponents for Jon Jones' Return to UFCSeptember 20, 2018
Jon Jones is (almost) back!
The former UFC light heavyweight champion is considered to be one of the all-time greatest fighters, but out-of-cage transgressions and failed tests have marred his legacy. Now his return can help to erase those dark marks and re-establish him as one of the elites.
But who should stand opposite him when he makes that walk to the Octagon?
The UFC has options. Jones is the top name at light heavyweight, but he could also make a long-awaited move up to heavyweight to face a new array of challengers. No matter who stands across from Jones, it will be a highly anticipated fight due to his presence.
So, who should get the call? What is the biggest fight? What is the best fight to make?
It is time to take a look at the five best options for Jones' upcoming return to action.
No. 5 Daniel Cormier
Let's begin with the obvious choice.
Jones and Daniel Cormier has one of the most heated, and best, rivalries in UFC history. Sure, Jones is 2-0, but his personal issues and recent suspension still give this potential bout interest with fans. A lot of interest. Cormier's heavyweight title win did not hurt either.
Cormier has dismissed the trilogy fight on UFC Tonight because he has a fight pending with Brock Lesnar. While true, the third fight with Jones is still something he, self-admittedly, would want as a competitor.
Lesnar made a surprise return at WWE's Hell in the Cell pay-per-view when most thought his UFC return would keep him away. Does that mean his UFC return is not a done deal? What happens if he suffers an injury? The Cormier-Lesnar tilt is not signed. It could still fall apart.
That means this fight is very much still on the table and a tantalizing option.
The bonus? It could be contested at either 205 or heavyweight for that respective title.
No. 4 Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic has a claim at a rematch for the heavyweight gold by being the most successful champion in history with three title defenses. But we all know he isn't getting that chance.
That means Miocic will need another fight before contending for the belt, and he deserves a top tier name. That's a hard sell at heavyweight.
Jones provides that big-name opponent for Miocic and sets up a clear No. 1 contender. A heavyweight clash that could headline any card without being a title fight, or be a co-main event for a card the UFC wants to massively push.
The fight would also give everyone from the fans to the UFC to Jones himself a good look at how he would compete at heavyweight. The thought is the transition would be seamless, but Miocic could certainly stymie that notion. It's a fight that checks all the boxes and could be one of the best options.
No. 3 Anthony Johnson
Another fight that could happen at either light heavyweight or heavyweight is Jones vs. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson.
Stoking the fire of this potential meeting was an Instagram post from Jones at a convention. The two had a staredown. Sure, it was posed for, but it gave a look at how the two stack up which was enough to create a little buzz.
Also, Rumble appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show to say that while he is still retired he would not turn down the right offer. Is a fight with Jones the right offer? Perhaps.
A Rumble vs. Bones showdown is probably the best fight that could happen at light heavyweight, and it is one of the top three fights that could happen at heavyweight. One of the greatest fighters ever against one of the most electrifying knockout artists. It is a fight that would draw.
Given Johnson's status it is also the most unlikely of contests to occur.
No. 2 Brock Lesnar
Perhaps Jones should wait for Lesnar vs. Cormier to take place and then face Lesnar, win or lose, in 2019.
This has been a dream match for a long time. Ever since Jones ascended to the UFC light heavyweight title, fans have eyed a move up and a bout against Lesnar. The pieces are coming together for the fight to actually happened.
The two jawed at one another in 2017 before Jones' suspension. After Jones called him out in the cage, Lesnar told The Associated Press, "Be careful what you wish for, young man." As we know, Jones' issues took him off the table and Lesnar remained in the WWE.
No matter the result of Lesnar vs. Cormier, the bout with Jones will be huge. To ensure it happens and is a massive fight, the UFC could look to keep Jones on the sideline. It is not the preferable solution, but it could give everyone a huge payday without additional risk.
Furthermore, Jones could play the role of replacement for either Cormier or Lesnar should the other get injured for their projected early-2019 clash.
No. 1 Alexander Gustafsson
While the other four options are all enticing, there is really just one option.
It was, and still is, the greatest light heavyweight title fight in UFC history. It was the first time Jones was truly challenged. And fans never got the rematch to the tightly contested decision that happened in 2013. Five years later, we are still waiting.
Why not now?
Alexander Gustafsson is the right choice for Jones' return.
Jones vs. Gustafsson II, for the light heavyweight title, is everything we should want. Cormier is fighting Lesnar in his last bout. That means the light heavyweight belt is just waiting for an executive decision from the UFC to be on the line in a premier contest. This is that contest.
Jones can still go up to fight Miocic, Lesnar, Francis Ngannou or whoever else at a later date. He has time. The window on this fight is closing. And it is the fight the light heavyweight division needs as it lacks star power and intrigue.
The UFC can make a splash by announcing the rematch we have been wanting for five years. It's time to pull the trigger.