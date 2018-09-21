Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United will attempt to slow Wolverhampton Wanderers' recent push up the Premier League standings when the West Midlands outfit make the trip to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Just one point separates the two sides coming into their Week 6 clash, with Jose Mourinho's men sat eighth following back-to-back wins over Burnley and Watford, while Wolves are in ninth.

The promoted outfit have also won their last two on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last three, and a win at Old Trafford could push Nuno Espirito Santo's men as far as fifth in the top flight.

Date: Saturday, September 22

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV Info: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Match Odds

Manchester United: 33-100

Draw: 7-2

Wolves: 8-1

Odds provided courtesy of OddsShark.

Preview

As has often been the case during Mourinho's two-and-a-half-year United tenure, there's been a great deal of scrutiny on the Red Devils side of late as they go about their search for consistency under the Portuguese.

Four wins and two losses so far this season is a decent enough record, especially considering the last three of those wins have come on the road. Tuesday saw United soar to a 3-0 win over Young Boys in their UEFA Champions League opener, and Goal's Kris Voakes highlighted many positives as they get set to host Wolves:

One aspect of that Young Boys win touched on by Voakes was the verve and tenacity of Pogba, who scored twice—once from open play, once from the penalty spot—and was the best we've seen him in United colours this season.

His first strike in particular was evidence of the free-flowing, attacking Pogba fans want to see more of, particularly with Fred now supposedly available to help accommodate just that (U.S. only):

And Fred should start on Saturday considering Nemanja Matic is suspended for the red card he picked up against Watford on Saturday, one absence that will give Wolves pivots Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho great hope.

Sitting across from Mourinho in the dugout is another Portuguese tactician at the complete opposite end of his Premier League career, still just setting out on his maiden voyage and doing very well all things considered.

While Mourinho has taken a reputation for the uninspired, Espirito Santo has endeavoured to get his Wolves side playing in a way that captivates crowds, and it showed in the recent 1-0 win over Burnley, via Sky Sports (UK only):

Neves is the long-range and set-piece specialist in the squad, but Mexican striker Raul Jimenez is the lurking frontman hoping to make a statement at Old Trafford:

Wolves have been one of the stories to watch so far this season, and Saturday's visit to the Theatre of Dreams promises to either keep that tale going or hand them a startling dose of reality.