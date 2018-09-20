Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) will try to continue their recent success against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0) on Sunday despite visiting them as large road underdogs at sportsbooks.

The Titans have won four of their past five meetings with the Jaguars, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, but they may be without starting quarterback Marcus Mariota once again because of a lingering elbow injury.

NFL point spread: The Jaguars opened as 6.5-point favorites; the total was 39.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.4-11.4 Jaguars. NFL picks on every game.

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Titans Can Cover the Spread

Tennessee was able to win in Week 2 without Mariota under center, holding off the Houston Texans 20-17 after closing as a three-point home underdog. Kicker Ryan Succop was the hero for the Titans, kicking the game-winning field goal with one minute left after the Texans had taken a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Succop also kicked the game-tying field goal with 9:43 remaining to help support backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who threw for 117 yards and one touchdown in the victory.

Why the Jaguars Can Cover the Spread

Jacksonville looks like the best team in the AFC following a dominant 31-20 win over the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Jaguars saw quarterback Blake Bortles outplay counterpart Tom Brady with 376 yards and four touchdowns, and they were also able to overcome running back Leonard Fournette's injury-enforced absence.

While Fournette may miss another game here, Bortles has proved he can carry the offense, which is something many could not say as recently as a year ago.

Smart Betting Pick

Gabbert will be facing his former team in this spot, so some bettors might think there is a motivational angle of some sort worth wagering on. However, this is a divisional game, and Bortles is playing at an All-Pro level, picking up where he left off at the end of last season. He is the better player and fully capable of leading Jacksonville to another big win and cover.

Tennessee is just 6-16 against the spread in its past 22 road games versus teams with winning records, and Gabbert will not help the team overcome that trend. Bet on the Jaguars to rout the Titans.

NFL Betting Trends

The total has gone under in six of the Titans' past eight games on the road against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are 6-2 SU and ATS in their past eight games against their division at home.

The total has gone under in nine of the Jaguars' past 12 games against the AFC.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.