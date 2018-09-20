Larry Bird-Magic Johnson Rookie Card Goes for over $125,000 at Auction

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird haven't played in the NBA for decades, but they are apparently still highly coveted players when it comes to the trading card industry.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, someone bid $125,200 on eBay on Wednesday for "a gem mint version" of a 1980 Topps rookie card featuring the former Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics legends.

Rovell noted the previous high price for the card was $96,000 in 2016.

The report listed some of the few basketball cards that have sold for more than $125,200, which include a 1969 Lew Alcindor card that went for an astonishing $501,900, a 1948 George Mikan rookie card that went for $403,664 and a 2003 autographed LeBron James rookie card that went for $312,000.

It isn't surprising Johnson and Bird are now on the list of the most expensive cards sold alongside some fellow NBA greats given their place in the game's history.

They are both Hall of Famers who will forever be linked with each other as two of the centerpieces when the Lakers and Celtics battled each other in multiple NBA Finals throughout the 1980s. They helped usher in the current era of basketball as the primary superstars before Michael Jordan dominated the 1990s.

Johnson was a five-time champion, three-time MVP and three-time Finals MVP, while Bird was a three-time champion, three-time MVP and two-time Finals MVP.

They can now each list another accomplishment on their already-decorated resumes—one of the most expensive basketball cards sold in history.