The 10 Highest-Paid NFL Players of All Time

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Peyton Manning set several passing records during his successful career, but he also exited the NFL as the all-time leader in salary earnings.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star wrapped up his playing days a few hundred-dollar handshakes shy of a quarter-billion dollars. Manning is one of only six players in NFL history to crack the $200 million mark—and five are still suiting up.

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is the most recent addition to the club, thanks to his massive contract extension signed before the 2018 campaign began.

In case you were unaware, a long NFL career as a quarterback is quite lucrative these days.