Bryce Harper Odds: Cubs, Dodgers Favored to Sign Star in 2019 Free Agency

Kelly Kline/Getty Images

Where will Bryce Harper play baseball next season?

According to OddsShark, the Chicago Cubs are the favorites (+150—bet $100 to win $150), followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers (+350), New York Yankees (+450), Philadelphia Phillies (+650), Washington Nationals (+700), Boston Red Sox (+900), Los Angeles Angels (+1200) and San Francisco Giants (+1500).

Harper, 25, is set to become a free agent next summer in a loaded class that will likely also include Manny Machado and Clayton Kershaw. He's expected to command an absurd contract this offseason, potentially garnering anywhere from $300-400 million.

By his own lofty standards, Harper has had an up-and-down 2018 season. The down has been his .247 batting average, though he's made up for that with 34 homers, 97 RBI, 97 runs, 12 stolen bases and a solid .394 on-base percentage and .894 OPS.

He was the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year, 2015 NL MVP and is a six-time All-Star. He remains one of MLB's most visible and marketable superstars, and there will be a bidding war for his services this offseason.

The Cubs, Dodgers or Yankees landing him would be a classic case of the rich getting richer. The Cubs were the 2016 World Series champions and are all but a lock to return to the postseason this year for the fourth straight year, while the Dodgers traded for Machado this offseason, have reached the postseason in five straight seasons (likely to be a sixth this year) and won the NL pennant last year.

And the Yankees are primed to reach the postseason for the third time in four years and already have the slugging pair of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the middle of the lineup.

If any of those teams land Harper, it will be scary for the rest of baseball.