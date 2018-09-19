Urban Meyer Reportedly Warned Team Not to Draft Aaron Hernandez

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Urban Meyer reportedly warned at least one NFL team not to select former Florida Gators tight end Aaron Hernandez prior to the 2010 NFL draft.

In his new book, Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time, ESPN's Ian O'Connor writes an official with the team Meyer warned was befuddled by Bill Belichick's decision to draft Hernandez in the fourth round based on what he heard from the former Florida Gators head coach.

"Look, this guy's a hell of a football player, but he f--king lies to beat the system and teaches all our other guys to beat the system," Meyer reportedly said. "With the marijuana stuff, we've never caught this guy, but we know he's doing it. ... Don't f--king touch that guy."

