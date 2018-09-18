FanDuel Refuses to Honor Broncos Bet for $82K After Live Odds Line Error

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos nearly made New Jersey bettor Anthony Prince more than $82,000 during their 20-19 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, FanDuel mistakenly changed the live betting odds for Sunday's game after the Broncos moved into the red zone for their game-winning field goal. FanDuel said it meant to list Denver as a -600 favorite (bet $100 to win $16.67) but accidentally made the Broncos +75,000 underdogs to win.

That's when Prince made a $110 bet that featured a payout of $82,610 on his ticket. The net payout would have been $18.35 had the Broncos been listed at -600.

"The wager in question involved an obvious pricing error inadvertently generated by our in-game pricing system," a FanDuel spokesperson stated in explaining why the company did not honor the bet.

News 12 New Jersey also reported on the story and noted Prince was offered $500 and skybox seats for three New York Giants games instead of the $82,610 but refused and said he plans on contacting an attorney and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Purdum noted the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement is in the process of investigating what happened.

Purdum's report included a relevant section of FanDuel's house rules, which reads, "Where a blatant or palpable error is made in offers made, prices offered or bets accepted or in the transmission of any event on which we have purported to offer live betting, bets may be settled at the correct price at the time at which the bet was placed, as determined by FanDuel Sportsbook."

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus drilled a 36-yard field goal in the waning seconds to help his team win.

While Denver's reward was a 2-0 record and a tie with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West, Prince is waiting to reap his reward.