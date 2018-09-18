Report: Elton Brand Hired as 76ers GM After Making 'Strong Impression' on Owners

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers vice president of basketball operations Elton Brand is reportedly being promoted to become the Sixers' new general manager.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the former NBA power forward made a "strong impression on ownership and [head coach] Brett Brown" to beat out several candidates for the job.

Wojnarowski noted the hiring will be officially announced during a Thursday press conference and provided further details about Philly's organizational changes:

Brand, the first overall pick in the 1999 draft, retired from the NBA in October 2016 after a 17-year playing career that featured stops with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks and two stints with the 76ers, including the final season of his career.

The 39-year-old Duke product averaged 15.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks across 1,058 regular-season appearances.

His on-court resume includes two All-Star selections, co-Rookie of the Year honors with Steve Francis for the 1999-2000 season and an All-NBA Second Team choice for the 2005-06 campaign.

Former Philadelphia teammate Andre Iguodala celebrated the news on Twitter:

Brand joined the Sixers' staff in December 2016 as a consultant and added general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the team's G League affiliate, to his duties last August.

"It's a totally different mindset and a totally different type of energy," he told reporters at the time. "I'm discussing players and trades and the business side of it. I was exhausted yesterday. Basketball is one thing, but it was a different kind of tired. I'm looking forward to growing in that aspect."

Brand inherits one of the NBA's most talented rosters, led by franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Add in a strong supporting cast and the Sixers are one of the top contenders in a wide-open Eastern Conference following LeBron James' departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Taking charge after most of the offseason duties are already complete—Brown served in an interim capacity after the resignation of Bryan Colangelo—alleviates some pressure off the rookie GM.