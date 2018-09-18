Eagles Rumors: Former Philadelphia WR Jordan Matthews Brought in for Tryout

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews catches a ball during an NFL football training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles brought free-agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews in for a tryout Tuesday, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported. 

Matthews was a second-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2014 and spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the team. He caught 225 passes for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns in 46 games.

Ahead of the 2017 season, Philadelphia sent Matthews to the Buffalo Bills as part of the Ronald Darby trade. The 26-year-old had a disappointing campaign, finishing with 282 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Matthews signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots in April, but New England released him in August after he picked up a hamstring injury.

The Eagles are in desperate need of help at wideout, and Joe Giglio and Eliot Shorr-Parks of SportsRadio 94.1 WIP are in agreement Matthews would be a sensible target:

Philadelphia placed Mack Hollins on injured reserve earlier this month with a groin injury, and the problems have continued piling up. Mike Wallace fractured his fibula in Sunday's 27-21 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Alshon Jeffery remains out indefinitely after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

Carson Wentz's return will help stabilize the passing game, but the lack of receiver depth remains a problem.

Whether Matthews is the option or the Eagles have another player in mind, it's likely only a matter of time before they add another veteran pass-catcher to the squad.

