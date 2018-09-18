Vegas Golden Knights, William Hill Become 1st NHL Gambling Partnership

David Becker/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights became the first NHL team to form a partnership with a sportsbook, as the team announced a deal with William Hill on Tuesday.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to engage different segments our fan base and provide a unique fan experience," Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said, per the team's official website. "Like the Vegas Golden Knights, William Hill US is a proud 'Vegas Born' organization. This partnership between a major professional team and a sports book operator is a historic, landmark agreement and we are delighted to be leading the way with William Hill in this space."

