Vegas Golden Knights, William Hill Become 1st NHL Gambling Partnership

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

Workmen prepare the T-Mobile Arena ice before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
David Becker/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights became the first NHL team to form a partnership with a sportsbook, as the team announced a deal with William Hill on Tuesday.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to engage different segments our fan base and provide a unique fan experience," Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said, per the team's official website. "Like the Vegas Golden Knights, William Hill US is a proud 'Vegas Born' organization. This partnership between a major professional team and a sports book operator is a historic, landmark agreement and we are delighted to be leading the way with William Hill in this space."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

