Laver Cup 2018: Europe vs. World Schedule, Live Stream and Players

Team Europe will attempt to defend its title against Team World at the 2018 Laver Cup in Chicago. The second edition of the tournament begins on Friday at the United Center with singles matches and a doubles contest.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Kyle Edmund will feature for Team Europe. They are joined by David Goffin, Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev, while Jeremy Chardy is an alternate for captain Bjorn Borg and vice-captain Thomas Enqvist.

John Isner, Jack Sock and Kevin Anderson are involved for Team World. The group also features Nick Kyrgios and Diego Schwartzman.

Captain Jon McEnroe and vice-captain Patrick McEnroe chose Nicolas Jarry as an alternate.

Live-streaming is available on Sky Go, Amazon Prime and the Tennis Channel.

While matches aren't set yet, the competition's schedule looks like this, per the event's official website:

Friday, September 21

Day Session

7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT: Singles match 1, followed by singles match 2

Night Session

1 a.m. BST/8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT: Singles match 3, followed by Doubles match 4

Saturday, September 22

Day Session

7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT: Singles match 5, followed by singles match 6

Night Session

1 a.m. BST/8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT: Singles match 7, followed by Doubles match 8

Sunday, September 23

Day Session

6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT: Doubles match 9, followed by singles matches 10, 11, and 12

Djokovic is keen on the burgeoning tournament, comparing it to Golf's Ryder Cup, per Richard Cooke of Sky Sports. He didn't compete a year ago due to injury, but the Serb will be a major asset this time after reviving his form this year.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

He won the U.S. Open earlier this month by defeating Del Potro in straight sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. However, not everybody is enamoured with the way Djokovic is playing, including Federer.

The 36-year-old doesn't believe Djokovic "is playing his absolute best since his injury," per Mikael McKenzie of the Daily Express. Team Europe will have a strong chance of retaining the title if Djokovic has saved his best for Chicago.

While Djokovic will be a heavy hitter for his team, Edmund is facing a daunting task proving he belongs among some of the sport's best players. A shock first-round exit at the U.S. Open is hardly ideal preparation for the 23-year-old.

Team World will rely on the presence of Anderson, after Juan Martin del Potro withdrew on Tuesday. The Argentinian, who reachd the final of this year's US Open, has been replaced by Francis Tiafoe, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

Not having Del Potro is a blow, but the team can still feel confident, particularly if Anderson repeats his Wimbledon heroics against Federer. The South African beat his illustrious opponent in five sets at the All England Club in July.

Team World's chances will increase if John Isner can channel the form he used to beat Federer in both the 2012 David Cup and 2015's Paris Masters.

Team World has enough talent to cause an upset, but the holders still look stronger and remain a good bet to win the trophy again.