Week 3 Waiver Wire: Projecting Top Fantasy Football Adds and Drops

If you won the waiver-wire battle for Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay after Week 1, congratulations are in order as the rookie out of Colorado rushed for 107 yards on 14 carries on Sunday. The 24-year-old looks like the real deal and should be a huge asset for Denver all year if he continues to get 15-plus touches a game.

Lindsay is squarely in the flex conversation and could even be considered a solid second running back option before the season ends. If you're disappointed that you missed out on Lindsay, don't worry, as other solid players can be found on the waiver wire.

Here's a look at a few names who can be assets to your fantasy team, in addition to some analysis. You can also find a few players who could be dropped soon after two tough opening weeks.

The percentages next to each name indicate the amount of Yahoo leagues where a player is rostered.

Baltimore Ravens WR John Brown (26 percent)

Baltimore Ravens wideout John Brown, who started his career with four seasons on the Arizona Cardinals. battled numerous injuries that hindered his production.

When healthy, Brown was fantastic, most notably when he caught 65 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015. That eye-popping 15.4 yard-per-reception rate made him one of the best deep threats in the game.

While he was limited to just 60 catches over the next two years, Brown has started well in a healthy 2018, catching seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He's the second-most targeted player on the team with 14 looks, and that makes him a prime pickup candidate right now.

Cleveland Browns WR Antonio Callaway (7 percent)

The Cleveland Browns traded wide receiver Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots, which leave a starting role open opposite Jarvis Landry.

Callaway filled that spot against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and he responded with three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. The score was particularly impressive, as the rookie out of Florida hauled in a 47-yard pass to tie the game at 18 late in the fourth quarter.

Callaway only had four targets, but with Gordon off the team, he could certainly see more looks as the season moves along.

Cincinnati Bengals RB Giovani Bernard (28 percent)

Cincinnati Bengals starting running back Joe Mixon is out two to four weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Giovani Bernard is the next man up, much like he was last year when Mixon was out with a concussion.

Bernard is a huge asset in the pass game: In the three late-season games he started without Mixon last year, the ex-UNC star caught 16 passes for 133 yards. If the Bengals find themselves down late in games over the next few weeks, Bernard may be seen catching numerous check downs, which only adds to his fantasy value in point-per-reception leagues.

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Jesse James (11 percent)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' leader in yards per reception is not No. 1 wideout Antonio Brown or No. 2 pass-catcher JuJu Smith-Schuster. Rather, it's tight end Jesse James, who is off to a scorching-hot start thanks to eight catches for 198 yards and a touchdown.

James isn't going to have a 24.8-yard-per-reception rate all season, but the first two games have been encouraging. The problem is that he shares time with tight end Vance McDonald, and he's clearly behind the aforementioned wideouts and running back James Conner on the touch and target pecking order. But he'll be someone to monitor moving forward.

Seattle Seahawks TE Will Dissly (31 percent)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly is one of the more pleasant surprises in the league this year, as the rookie has caught six passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns through two weeks.

Dissly was primarily used as a blocker at Washington, where he snagged just 25 passes during his collegiate career. He's on pace to nearly double that mark in his first pro season alone.

With Seahawks No. 1 wide receiver Doug Baldwin out with a Grade 2 MCL tear for a few weeks, Seattle needs to spread his target volume around to other receivers. Therefore, Dissly could continue to see some more looks.

Minnesota Vikings K Dan Bailey (10 percent)

The Minnesota Vikings signed free-agent kicker Dan Bailey after releasing rookie Daniel Carlson, who went 1-of-4 on field goals through two games.

Bailey, who played seven seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, has an 88.2-percent success rate on field-goal attempts. Although he missed five of 20 field goals in his last season, Bailey should be a solid fantasy asset, as he'll have plenty of opportunities to score thanks to a potent Vikings offense.

Dallas Cowboys D/ST (14 percent)

The Cowboys defense has been strong through two games, most notably when it amassed six sacks of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning in a 20-13 Sunday Night Football win. They are second in the league in sacks with nine, behind only the Chicago Bears (10).

Dallas has the Seattle Seahawks up next, and the 'Hawks are coming off a game where they allowed six sacks to the aforementioned Bears. Cowboys edge-rusher Demarcus Lawrence and crew could have a big game in Week 3.