Seahawks vs. Bears Spread and Full Prop Bet Odds Ahead of Monday Night Football

Seahawks vs. Bears Spread and Full Prop Bet Odds Ahead of Monday Night FootballSeptember 17, 2018
OddsShark released its game spread and prop bets for Monday night's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears, with the Bears coming in as 4.5-point favorites.
Chicago running back Jordan Howard is the favorite to both score the first touchdown in the game (+450 odds) and to score at any time (-135). The Bears are also the favorites to score first (-135) and last (-135) in the contest.
A Bears victory by six or fewer points (+275) is considered the most likely outcome, with oddsmakers believing in a better chance for an odd overall points total (-145) than even (+110). And if you want to know what quarter to skip, make it the first: The odds suggest the first quarter has the least likelihood of having the most points scored (+600) in the game, with the second quarter (+160) is the favorite to be the highest-scoring affair.
So if you're the sort of person who enjoys blindly guessing which quarter will be the most exciting, well, there you go. Good luck.
