Seahawks vs. Bears Spread and Full Prop Bet Odds Ahead of Monday Night Football

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

OddsShark released its game spread and prop bets for Monday night's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears, with the Bears coming in as 4.5-point favorites.

Chicago running back Jordan Howard is the favorite to both score the first touchdown in the game (+450 odds) and to score at any time (-135). The Bears are also the favorites to score first (-135) and last (-135) in the contest.

A Bears victory by six or fewer points (+275) is considered the most likely outcome, with oddsmakers believing in a better chance for an odd overall points total (-145) than even (+110). And if you want to know what quarter to skip, make it the first: The odds suggest the first quarter has the least likelihood of having the most points scored (+600) in the game, with the second quarter (+160) is the favorite to be the highest-scoring affair.

So if you're the sort of person who enjoys blindly guessing which quarter will be the most exciting, well, there you go. Good luck.