Winners, Losers and Takeaways from Patriots-Browns Trade Involving Josh Gordon

2 of 8

Butch Dill/Associated Press

There's little doubt the Browns offense is better on paper with Gordon than it is with a 2019 fifth-round pick, since that 2019 fifth-round pick isn't going to catch any passes this season.

Obviously, Browns general manager John Dorsey figures the franchise is better off without Gordon, who despite his talent has been plagued by off-field issues throughout his adult life.

He was cited on misdemeanor drug possession charges while at Baylor in 2010, and the next year he was suspended indefinitely from the program for violating team rules. At the NFL level, he was suspended two games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy in 2013, he was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired in 2014, he was suspended 10 more games for substance abuse that summer, he missed the entire 2015 season after testing positive for alcohol use, and he was denied reinstatement after another failed drug test in 2016.

That's a lot of baggage, and it's amazing the Browns held on this long. They welcomed Gordon back after he missed most of this year's training camp while dealing with "mental health and anxiety" issues, but the last straw came over the weekend.

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Gordon showed up late to the team facility on Saturday and was "not himself" while also "complaining of a pulled hamstring." Schefter reported Gordon suffered that injury "at a promotional shoot," rather than in a game or practice.

They won't admit it, but the Browns are probably aware they aren't winning the Super Bowl this season. They lost a talented player on Monday, and they got nothing in return. The team is worse on paper now, and it'll be harder for quarterback Tyrod Taylor to run the offense.

That said, the relationship between Gordon and the team had probably run its course. Both sides needed a fresh start.