Bucs HC Dirk Koetter Avoids Question About Jameis Winston vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter took a diplomatic approach when asked about the team's quarterback situation between Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Winston has one more game left on his three-game suspension. According to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, Koetter declined to go into specifics about what—if any—changes the Bucs plan to make when Winston returns.

Tampa Bay won its first two games with Fitzpatrick playing a starring role in both victories. He has thrown for 819 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.

Fitzpatrick has performed so well that some have wondered whether Winston's job is in serious jeopardy when he returns.

The idea the Buccaneers would want to ride the hot hand in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears makes sense, but it still seems odd to put so much weight behind a two-game sample when we have Fitzpatrick's entire career on which to judge him.

He's a career 60.0 percent passer who's averaging 206.0 yards with a 81.1 quarterback rating. The 35-year-old Fitzpatrick is going to regress to the mean sooner or later.

Winston has had an underwhelming start to his career, especially after his encouraging rookie season. His ceiling is still far higher than Fitzpatrick's, though. He threw for 3,504 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2017 in what was considered a somewhat down year.

Fitzpatrick has been a lot of fun to watch for the past two weeks, but that shouldn't change the QB hierarchy in Tampa Bay.