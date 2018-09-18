Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections: Best Streaming Options to Target

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Fantasy football owners won't need to deal with byes until Week 4, but some may already find themselves streaming one or more positions.

Whether you waited until late to grab a quarterback or tight end, or you're dealing with the injuries of key contributors like Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, Doug Baldwin and Delanie Walker, there's a multitude of reasons you might already find yourself in a streaming situation.

Ahead, we'll take a look at the top options at each position based on the latest projections, before diving into a few potential streaming options to consider.

Note: Projections courtesy of Yahoo Sports.

Quarterbacks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

1. Aaron Rodgers at WAS (291 pass yards, 2.3 TD, 0.6 INT; 16.5 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

2. Patrick Mahomes vs. SF (306 pass yards, 2.0 TD, 1.0 INT; 28.7 rush yards, 0.2 TD)

3. Tom Brady at DET (323 pass yards, 2.3 TD, 0.5 INT; 1.7 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

4. Matthew Stafford vs. NE (321 pass yards, 2.0 TD, 0.9 INT; 7.3 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

5. Russell Wilson vs. DAL (256 pass yards, 1.8 TD, 0.7 INT; 31.0 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

6. Cam Newton vs. CIN (237 pass yards, 1.6 TD, 0.9 INT; 36.4 rush yards, 0.3 TD)

7. Deshaun Watson vs. NYG (235 pass yards, 1.7 TD, 0.8 INT; 33.1 rush yards, 0.3 TD)

8. Drew Brees at ATL (306 pass yards, 2.1 TD, 0.8 INT; 0.9 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

9. Jimmy Garoppolo at KC (292 pass yards, 2.0 TD, 0.9 INT; 6.8 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

10. Kirk Cousins vs. BUF (284 pass yards, 1.9 TD, 0.7 INT; 10.0 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

11. Ben Roethlisberger at TB (294 pass yards, 2.0 TD, 0.8 INT; 2.3 rush yards, 0.0 TD)

12. Matt Ryan vs. NO (284 pass yards, 1.8 TD, 0.8 INT; 6.8 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

13. Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. PIT (285 pass yards, 1.6 TD, 0.8 INT; 18.0 rush yards, 0.0 TD)

14. Andrew Luck at PHI (260 pass yards, 1.8 TD, 0.9 INT; 11.2 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

15. Jared Goff vs. LAC (270 pass yards, 1.9 TD, 0.7 INT; 4.8 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

Unless you made some questionable decisions on draft day, there's not much reason to be streaming at the quarterback position. Bye weeks have not yet arrived and there have not been any notable injuries at the position.

That said, there is some room to upgrade if you were one of the last teams to snag a QB.

Phillip Rivers (at LAR), Andrew Luck (at PHI) and injury-returnee Carson Wentz (vs. IND) all have tough matchups, so if you're relying on them in the QB1 role, rolling the dice on Ryan Fitzpatrick could make sense.

Fitzpatrick has topped 400 passing yards in each of his first two games filling in for Jameis Winston, tossing eight touchdowns with just one interception during that span.

The veteran will now face a Pittsburgh Steelers team that allowed six passing touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes last week.

In deeper leagues, Alex Smith (vs. GB) is another streaming option worth considering.

Running Backs

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

1. Todd Gurley ll vs. LAC (96.2 rush yards, 0.9 TD; 4.2 rec, 41.6 rec yards, 0.2 TD)

2. Alvin Kamara at ATL (79.1 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 6.6 rec, 59.9 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

3. David Johnson vs. CHI (80.0 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 4.6 rec, 43.1 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

4. Kareem Hunt vs. SF (86.2 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 3.5 rec, 31.0 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

5. Ezekiel Elliott at SEA (86.5 rush yards, 0.7 TD; 2.7 rec, 24.6 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

6. Saquon Barkley at HOU (73.1 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 3.7 rec, 34.9 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

7. James Conner at TB (76.9 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 3.0 rec, 23.5 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

8. Melvin Gordon lll at LAR (69.8 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 3.2 rec, 27.3 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

9. Christian McCaffrey vs. CIN (49.9 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 6.0 rec, 53.4 rec yards, 0.2 TD)

10. Dalvin Cook vs. BUF (70.9 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 2.9 rec, 23.4 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

11. Leonard Fournette vs. TEN (65.6 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 2.6 rec, 21.1 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

12. Jordan Howard at ARI (74.2 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 1.8 rec, 14.7 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

13. Kenyan Drake vs. OAK (68.2 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 2.8 rec, 22.8 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

14. Jay Ajayi vs. IND (73.9 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 2.1 rec, 15.4 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

15. Tevin Coleman vs. NO (65.8 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 2.4 rec, 23.8 rec yards, 0.2 TD)

16. Giovani Bernard at CAR (42.2 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 4.4 rec, 38.9 rec yards, 0.2 TD)

17. Alex Collins vs. DEN (59.8 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 1.9 rec, 18.0 rec yards, 0.0 TD)

18. Matt Breida at KC (41.6 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 3.8 rec, 32.8 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

19. Marshawn Lynch at MIA (57.4 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 1.6 rec, 12.8 rec yards, 0.0 TD)

20. Chris Carson vs. DAL (50.2 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 2.7 rec, 20.4 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

21. Rex Burkhead at DET (32.7 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 3.4 rec, 23.7 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

22. Dion Lewis at JAX (47.5 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 2.3 rec, 18.5 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

23. Isaiah Crowell at CLE (56.4 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 2.5 rec, 15.6 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

24. Lamar Miller vs. NYG (51.2 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 2.1 rec, 18.1 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

25. Carlos Hyde vs. NYG (45.1 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 2.4 ec, 21.0 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

26. Rashaad Penny vs. DAL (46.5 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 1.5 rec, 13.7 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

27. Chris Thompson vs. GB (25.9 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 3.8 rec, 39.3 rec yards, 0.2 TD)

28. Jamaal Williams at WAS (47.7 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 1.8 rec, 12.0 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

29. Tarik Cohen at ARI (26.8 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 3.6 rec, 33.3 rec yards, 0.2 TD)

30. Derrick Henry at JAX (51.0 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 1.0 rec, 6.8 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

31. Peyton Barber vs. PIT (47.3 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.9 rec, 16.9 rec yards, 0.0 TD)

32. Sony Michel at DET (40.1 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.6 rec, 16.3 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

33. Marlon Mack at PHI (42.8 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.8 rec, 16.2 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

34. Alfred Morris at KC (49.2 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 0.7 rec, 4.9 rec yards, 0.0 TD)

35. Adrian Peterson vs. GB (47.1 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 0.8 rec, 5.6 rec yards, 0.0 TD)

36. Phillip Lindsay at BAL (35.1 rush yards, 0.1 TD; 3.6 rec, 30.9 rec yards, 0.2 TD)

37. Royce Freeman at BAL (44.4 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.7 rec, 14.5 rec yards, 0.0 TD)

38. Bilal Powell at CLE (42.6 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 2.6 rec, 22.1 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

39. Kerryon Johnson vs. NE (49.7 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 1.4 rec, 8.5 rec yards, 0.1 TD)

40. LeSean McCoy at MIN (42.7 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 1.6 rec, 13.7 rec yards, 0.0 TD)

With Joe Mixon sidelined following knee surgery, Giovani Bernard is a must-add player in all formats as he steps into the starting running back role for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bernard had six carries for 27 yards in relief of Mixon last Thursday, also adding four catches for 15 yards. The 26-year-old racked up 458 rushing yards with two touchdowns and 43 catches for 389 yards and two touchdowns last season.

After rushing for 138 yards on 11 carries against the Detroit Lions last week, Matt Breida is also someone worth scooping up in all leagues. He's owned in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues and has a favorable matchup in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Further down the running back rankings, Bilal Powell is worth a look as a flex option.

He had just five carries for six yards against the Miami Dolphins last week but had five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield. Now he's set to face a Cleveland Browns team that has allowed 11 catches to opposing running backs through its first two games.

Wide Receivers

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

1. Antonio Brown at TB (7.5 rec, 108 rec yards, 0.6 TD)

2. DeAndre Hopkins vs. NYG (6.4 rec, 94.5 rec yards, 0.7 TD)

3. Michael Thomas at ATL (7.8 rec, 97.9 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

4. Tyreek Hill vs. SF (5.5 rec, 84.7 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

5. Odell Beckham Jr. at HOU (5.8 rec, 85.6 rec yards, 0.6 TD)

6. Julio Jones vs. NO (5.9 rec, 89.7 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

7. Mike Evans vs. PIT (5.6 rec, 76.6 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

8. Keenan Allen at LAR (6.1 rec, 78.8 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

9. Adam Thielen vs. BUF (6.0 rec, 81.8 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

10. Davante Adams at WAS (5.2 rec, 66.9 rec yards, 0.6 TD)

11. A.J. Green at CAR (5.4 rec, 72.7 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

12. Stefon Diggs vs. BUF (5.6 rec, 72.6 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

13. Amari Cooper at MIA (5.3 rec, 73.1 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

14. JuJu Smith-Schuster at TB (4.8 rec, 66.9 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

15. Nelson Agholor vs. IND (5.6 rec, 69.7 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

16. Allen Robinson ll at ARI (4.4 rec, 63.6 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

17. T.Y. Hilton at PHI (5.0 rec, 74.5 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

18. Brandin Cooks vs. LAC (4.3 rec, 67.3 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

19. Golden Tate vs. NE (6.0 rec, 70.1 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

20. Tyler Lockett vs. DAL (4.8 rec, 68.4 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

21. Jarvis Landry vs. NYJ (6.3 rec, 65.0 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

22. Pierre Garcon at KC (4.8 rec, 61.6 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

23. Sammy Watkins vs. SF (4.1 rec, 58.8 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

24. Marvin Jones Jr. vs. NE (4.1 rec, 58.7 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

25. Demaryius Thomas at BAL (4.7 rec, 60.7 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

26. Devin Funchess vs. CIN (3.9 rec, 55.4 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

27. Randall Cobb at WAS (5.2 rec, 57.1 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

28. Kenny Golladay vs. NE (4.1 rec, 60.2 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

29. Keelan Cole vs. TEN (4.1 rec, 60.8 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

30. Robert Woods vs. LAC (4.5 rec, 58.9 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

31. Josh Gordon at DET (3.7 rec, 53.6 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

32. Cooper Kupp vs. LAC (4.5 rec, 60.8 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

33. Larry Fitzgerald vs. CHI (5.5 rec, 57.8 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

34. Chris Hogan at DET (4.0 rec, 53.3 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

35. Chris Godwin vs. PIT (3.8 rec, 57.1 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

36. Brandon Marshall vs. DAL (3.7 rec, 46.4 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

37. Marquise Goodwin at KC (3.4 rec, 55.5 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

38. Kenny Stills vs. OAK (3.9 rec, 55.7 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

39. DeSean Jackson vs. PIT (3.4 rec, 56.0 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

40. Will Fuller V vs. NYG (3.5 rec, 52.7 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

With Marqise Lee sidelined with a knee injury, Keelan Cole has quickly emerged as the No. 1 option in the passing game for the 2-0 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The second-year pass catcher was targeted eight times last week against the New England Patriots, hauling in seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, including a highlight-reel grab.

Chris Godwin is also off to a nice start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with eight catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games, and he has a nice matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers coming up.

Brandon Marshall (48 percent owned) and Cole Beasley (19 percent owned) are others to consider.

Tight Ends

Harry How/Getty Images

1. Rob Gronkowski at DET (4.5 rec, 69.9 rec yards, 0.6 TD)

2. Travis Kelce vs. SF (5.7 rec, 69.8 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

3. Zach Ertz vs. IND (5.1 rec, 58.3 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

4. Jimmy Graham at WAS (3.6 rec, 44.3 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

5. Evan Engram at HOU (3.6 rec, 43.9 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

6. Kyle Rudolph vs. BUF (3.6 rec, 36.1 rec yards, 0.5 TD)

7. Jordan Reed vs. GB (4.1 rec, 43.2 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

8. George Kittle at KC (3.9 rec, 41.9 rec yards, 0.4 TD)

9. O.J. Howard vs. PIT (3.5 rec, 41.5 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

10. Trey Burton at ARI (4.0 rec, 42.6 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

11. Benjamin Watson at ATL (3.5 rec, 40.0 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

12. Will Dissly vs. DAL (3.9 rec, 39.8 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

13. Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. TEN (3.8 rec, 38.7 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

14. Austin Hooper vs. NO (3.3 rec, 36.9 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

15. Vance McDonald at TB (2.9 rec, 34.7 rec yards, 0.3 TD)

If you don't own one of the first nine guys on the above list, you're streaming the tight end position this season. That's especially true for Delanie Walker owners, who are no doubt still trying to find a way to replace him following a season-ending injury.

Austin Hooper is worth a look, despite a tough matchup against the New Orleans Saints, as he's been targeted five times in each of the Atlanta Falcons first two games and is an appealing red-zone target thanks to his 6'4" frame.

Vance McDonald (at TB) and the Colts duo of Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle (at PHI) are also streaming options with favorable matchups to consider.