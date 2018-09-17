Jamal Crawford Rumors: Celtics, Veteran Guard Have 'Mutual Interest' in Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford plays against the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 8, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Athletic's Jared Weiss reported there was "mutual interest" between the Boston Celtics and veteran free agent Jamal Crawford during his Celtics Beat podcast Sunday (h/t Nicholas Goss of NESN.com):

"There is mutual interest between the Celtics and Crawford. That I do know. The Celtics didn't make an offer to him. He's been kind of waiting for the right situation to materialize. That's why he's holding out to training camp, basically. He wants to be in a position to win a championship. He wants to sign on with one of these title teams." 

Crawford, 38, averaged 10.3 points and 2.3 assists for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, playing 20.7 minutes per game off the bench.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

