Super Bowl 2019 Odds: Rams, Patriots, Vikings, Jags Favored to Win After Week 2

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

OddsShark has updated this year's Super Bowl odds, with the Rams (+650), Patriots (+800), Vikings (+900) and Jaguars (+1000) leading the pack.

The Eagles, last year's Super Bowl champions, are tied for seventh with the Packers (+1600).

On the other end of the list, you get the Cardinals (+50000) and Bills (+50000).

The Rams had arguably the best offseason in football, adding Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib to the defense and Brandin Cooks to the offense while also locking up Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald to long-term contract extensions.

Under Sean McVay, the Rams reached the postseason last year. Now, expectations have increased.

As for the Patriots, they'll always be among the favorites as long as Bill Belichick is calling the shots and Tom Brady is under center. New England has played in three of the past four Super Bowls, winning twice. The Pats just lost to the Jaguars, however, the No. 4 team on this list.

Jacksonville's stout defense will keep the team in the running this year, and if Blake Bortles can play consistently solid football, the Jaguars will be a problem for opponents.

The Vikings are no pushovers, either, featuring a super defense and an offense led by quarterback Kirk Cousins. They have no shortage of weapons on offense, with Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook providing Cousins with plenty of options.

Minnesota was a game away from the Super Bowl last season, losing to the Eagles. The Vikings are expected to be in the running once again.