Mike Trout, Angels Officially Agree to Record-Setting 12-Year, $430M Contract

The Los Angeles Angels and outfielder Mike Trout have come to terms on a 12-year, $430 million contract extension that's the richest in both Major League Baseball and sports history, the Angels announced Wednesday night.

Angels owner Arte Moreno released a statement on the deal, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

The 27-year-old eclipsed the contract Bryce Harper signed earlier this offseason by $100 million. Harper agreed to a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Trout is now locked in with the Angels through the 2030 season.

Already one of the greatest players in modern baseball history, Trout has been named an All-Star seven times and won two MVPs—though many would contend he deserved one or two more.

Since Trout's first full MLB season, he has put up 64.9 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs. No other hitter has more than 47.3 WAR (Buster Posey).

Among position players, Trout's career already sits at No. 80 in the history of baseball, per the WAR metric. He'll pass the likes of Tony Gwynn, Manny Ramirez and Derek Jeter, among others, and likely climb into the top 40 this season—provided he continues performing at his 2018 level.

"It's well-deserved," Albert Pujols told reporters of his teammate. "I don't think there's anybody in baseball besides him that deserves that [contract]. Trout is the best, and the numbers speak for itself."

"I got mine in my time, and [I'm] just really excited, really pumped up for him and his family, for his mom and dad ... just real exciting," he continued. "To sign and be here hopefully for the rest of his career is gonna be pretty special, too."

Trout has done all this and still kept a low national profile, something that's been a source of consternation around baseball. ESPN did not rank him among the world's 100 most famous athletes in its 2018 rankings.

As MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Harper deserves more recognition:

"It's hard for me not to imagine that him not being recognized in that fashion is part and parcel of how we as an industry promote. I believe there are opportunities to move our game and our players back into the forefront of the conversation and to do so in such a way that benefits the industry as a whole.

"Mike is doing things that our game has rarely seen. It would be fantastic if more people knew about it."

Harper (No. 99) was the only baseball player on the World Fame 100 list. Trout may not be the most well-known name in baseball, but now he's the highest-paid in its history.