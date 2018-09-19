MLB's Dismissed Stars Who Are Shutting Up the Haters in 2018

1 of 10

Jon Durr/Getty Images

The Hater

Sure he's fun to watch, but he's more style than substance. He'll always strike out too much to be anything more than what he was in 2017.

The Truth

It's easy to see how Javier Baez might rub some fans the wrong way with his emotional style of play. Still, love him or hate him, there's no denying he's taken his game to another level this season.

In 2016 and 2017, Baez posted a combined 98 OPS+ while averaging 18 home runs, 67 RBI, 11 steals and 3.0 WAR, thanks in large part to his stellar defense and elite base-running.

This season, he's hitting .294/.328/.566 for a 129 OPS+ and he's slugged 37 doubles and 32 home runs on his way to leading the NL in RBI (105) and total bases (314). He's also stolen 21 bases and scored 94 runs, which along with his Gold Glove-caliber play in the field, has added up to 5.8 WAR.

In a wide-open NL MVP race, Baez is the leading candidate from a Chicago Cubs team that has the best record in the National League.

He still strikes out a lot and he'll never be a major contributor in the on-base department. And his overaggressive style of play still burns him every once in a while. But there's no way the Cubs are in first place in a tight NL Central race without him, and more times than not, his all-out approach provides a spark.

In other words, there's plenty of substance to go with all that style.