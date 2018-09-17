NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Predictions for Post-Monday Night Football Standings

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The final matchup in NFL Week 2 features the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears, two teams that lost their regular-season openers by a slim margin.

The Bears hope to bounce back from a division loss to the Green Bay Packers, who needed a fourth-quarter comeback to win 24-23 at Lambeau Field. The Seahawks came up short in a seesaw matchup with the Denver Broncos 27-24.

Both teams went through significant roster turnover during the offseason. The Bears hired a new coaching staff but maintained defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. General manager Ryan Pace added several roster pieces, including wideout Allen Robinson, tight end Trey Burton and edge-rusher Khalil Mack.

The Seahawks lost multiple high-profile names on defense, such as defensive end Michael Bennett, cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Kam Chancellor.

Both teams are looking to keep pace with division rivals who have Super Bowl aspirations. The first step is to avoid an 0-2 start.

What should we expect for Monday night's contest, and how would it affect the latest power rankings?

1. Minnesota Vikings (1-0-1)

2. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

3. Green Bay Packers (1-0-1)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

6. New England Patriots (1-1)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

8. Atlanta Falcons (1-1)

9. Carolina Panthers (1-1)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (2-0)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1-1)

12. San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

13. Denver Broncos (2-0)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

15. New Orleans Saints (1-1)

16. Miami Dolphins (2-0)

17. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

18. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

19. Chicago Bears (1-1)

20. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

21. Oakland Raiders (0-2)

22. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

23. Washington Redskins (1-1)

24. Tennessee Titans (1-1)

25. New York Jets (1-1)

26. New York Giants (0-2)

27. Houston Texans (0-2)

28. Seattle Seahawks (0-2)

29. Cleveland Browns (0-1-1)

30. Detroit Lions (0-2)

31. Arizona Cardinals (0-2)

32. Buffalo Bills (0-2)

Los Angeles Rams in the No. 2 Spot

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams shut out the Arizona Cardinals 34-0 Sunday, moving to 2-0.

Since the third quarter of last week's game, the Rams offense has operated like a well-oiled machine, scoring 20 unanswered points against the Oakland Raiders in Week 1 then reaching the end zone on four drives against Arizona.

In addition, the defense deserves some credit, allowing 137 total yards to the Cardinals. The Rams only sacked quarterback Sam Bradford once and picked him off on one occasion. Nonetheless, Los Angeles limited Arizona to 3.2 yards per play.

The Rams haven't squared off against stiff competition. The Raiders and Cardinals are both 0-2. It's fair to argue the Vikings' win over the San Francisco 49ers goes in the books as a stronger victory than a pair of blowouts over winless teams.

The Rams schedule will toughen up with the Los Angeles Chargers up next then a Thursday Night Football game against the Vikings in Week 4. That contest will likely decide which team leads the power rankings going into Week 5.

Chicago Bears Move Up to No. 19

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bears jumped out to a 20-0 lead against the Packers in Week 1 but came up short because of conservative second-half play-calling and quarterback Aaron Rodgers' hot hand in the fourth quarter.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson doesn't have offensive talent comparable to Rodgers. Wideout Doug Baldwin won't suit up because of an MCL injury, leaving Tyler Lockett and 34-year-old Brandon Marshall as the top two options in the passing attack.

In Week 1, tight end Will Dissly logged three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, but he must show the ability to contribute as a receiver week to week to be considered a significant threat. There's also a lack of commitment to the ground attack. Seattle only ran the ball 16 times against the Broncos.

Roquan Smith logged a sack and three tackles in eight snaps. He'll play in an expanded role Monday against the Seahawks. The rookie linebacker, Khalil Mack, Leonard Floyd and Akiem Hicks could feast on Seattle's offensive line. Denver sacked Wilson six times last week.

The Bears defense will likely keep the score low, taking pressure off of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky late in the game. As long as head coach Matt Nagy doesn't go completely conservative, Chicago wins at Soldier Field.

Seattle Seahawks Drop to No. 28

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Seahawks struggled to limit the Broncos offense in their season opener. The defense logged three interceptions, but Denver quarterback Case Keenum also threw three touchdown passes. The Broncos recorded 470 total yards and 25 first downs.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks opted to add outside help, signing linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who's expected to see immediate action:

Kendricks won't know his punishment for pleading guilty to insider trading until January 24, per Schefter, which gives him a window to play in the NFL.

The Seahawks needed to plug holes up front after allowing 146 yards on the ground in Week 1. Bears running back Jordan Howard should have a big game with Tarik Cohen as a change-of-pace option in the backfield.

Trubisky will have an opportunity to take advantage of a pass defense that allowed 329 yards to Keenum through the air. Nagy can comfortably design plays for chunk yardage Monday night.

With Wilson constantly trying to escape the Bears pass rush, the Seahawks take a loss with an offense that fails to establish its rhythm. At 0-2, Seattle would drop to No. 28 in the power rankings.