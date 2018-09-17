Josh Gordon Odds: Patriots, Cowboys, 49ers Top Betting Favorites to Land WR

David Richard/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys are leading the pack in the race to sign Josh Gordon in the eyes of oddsmakers.

According to OddsShark, the Patriots and Cowboys are both +200 to add the 2013 All-Pro, with the San Francisco 49ers right behind at +250:

The Browns announced Saturday they will release Gordon on Monday.

The allure of Gordon is obvious. He caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in his second year, which was the last time he came close to playing a full season.

Off-field issues have significantly curtailed his career since then. Gordon was suspended for all of 2015 and 2016 and also missed large chunks of the 2014 and 2017 campaigns.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported the Browns finally cut ties altogether with Gordon because he complained of a hamstring injury Saturday and that "there was concern that perhaps he was struggling again with his sobriety or on the verge of relapsing."

For receiver-needy teams such as the Patriots, Cowboys and 49ers, the reward may outweigh the risk.

New England is without Julian Edelman for two more weeks while he serves his four-game suspension, and counting on Phillip Dorsett or Chris Hogan to be the No. 1 wideout is less than ideal.

Dallas has yet to find a suitable replacement for Dez Bryant. Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson, whom the Cowboys signed as free agents, combined for five catches and 42 receiving yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the New York Giants.

San Francisco is still reeling a bit from the season-ending injury to Jerick McKinnon. Although he's a running back, McKinnon caught 51 passes out of the backfield for the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.

The Indianapolis Colts (+400) sit tied for fourth on the list—and for good reason. Having the 2013 version of Gordon would add a different dimension to their passing game.

Assuming the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to take the AFC South once again in 2018, signing Gordon would show the Colts are serious about competing for a wild-card berth.