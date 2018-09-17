Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr.'s Updated Trade Value After Week 2

Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr.'s Updated Trade Value After Week 2September 17, 2018
The New York Giants only mustered 13 points and 255 yards in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, but it would be the wrong time for fantasy football owners to sell on either Saquon Barkley or Odell Beckham Jr.
Barkley had an underwhelming 28 rushing yards on 11 carries but caught 14 passes for 80 yards. The rookie running back was a godsend for fantasy owners in point-per-reception leagues:
Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano
Saquon Barkley has more catches (12) than carries (11) tonight. PPR gold, Jerry.
NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL
.@saquon just broke the @Giants franchise record for RECEPTIONS in a game. He's played in two regular season games. https://t.co/zxbB0mocHD
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Saquon Barkley had 8 receptions in the first half. The last Giants non-wide receiver with that many catches in any half was Jeremy Shockey in 2007 vs. the Cowboys (8).
Barkley's big night through the air came at the expense of Beckham, who had four receptions for 51 yards on nine targets. CBS Sports' Nick Kostos was among those frustrated with Beckham's usage late in the game:
Nick Kostos @TheKostos
It's like the Giants feel the need to justify the Saquon pick by force-feeding him the ball. Uh, guys, you have Odell Beckham Jr and you're down 17 points in the fourth quarter. THROW HIM THE BALL!
As a rule, it's a good idea to at least hear out any and all trade offers—even the ridiculously bad ones. Along with that, never make a player untouchable. But that doesn't mean owners should go out of their way to shop Barkley or Beckham.
Through his first two career games, Barkley has 45 combined touches and 236 yards from scrimmage. Whether he's a factor on the ground or in the passing game, the Giants are making the No. 2 overall pick a clear focal point.
Maybe somebody is willing to go above and beyond to acquire Barkley, and his value does lessen in non-PPR standard leagues. Unless you can get an RB1 or RB2 along with another top fantasy standout, though, trading Barkley should be out of the question.
The same mostly goes for Beckham, who's only a week removed from catching 11 passes for 111 yards.
Eli Manning is a cause for concern when it comes to the fifth-year pass-catcher. Manning missed a few deeper throws to Beckham in Week 1, and Week 2 was more of the same.
Bryan Hayes @HayesTSN
Barkley, Beckham, Engram. Tons of weapons. And yet Eli and the Line look like a practice squad.
Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN
Eli Manning checks down to Cody Latimer for four yards as Beckham runs free to the corner of the end zone with his hands in the air
Will Presti @WillPresti
Eli‘s immobility + a subpar offensive line = the worst offense in the NFL. What a waste of Barkley, Beckham, Shepherd & Engram. Such a shame. #NYGvsDAL #GiantsPride #NFL #SNF
Still, Beckham is the kind of receiver who can mask the deficiencies of a struggling quarterback. He's going to have weeks when he almost single-handedly delivers a win, and barring an injury, he'll be a top-10 fantasy WR.
Especially since he's coming off an underwhelming game Sunday, it should take a massive offer to seriously consider dealing Beckham.
