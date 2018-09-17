Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr.'s Updated Trade Value After Week 2

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The New York Giants only mustered 13 points and 255 yards in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, but it would be the wrong time for fantasy football owners to sell on either Saquon Barkley or Odell Beckham Jr.

Barkley had an underwhelming 28 rushing yards on 11 carries but caught 14 passes for 80 yards. The rookie running back was a godsend for fantasy owners in point-per-reception leagues:

Barkley's big night through the air came at the expense of Beckham, who had four receptions for 51 yards on nine targets. CBS Sports' Nick Kostos was among those frustrated with Beckham's usage late in the game:

As a rule, it's a good idea to at least hear out any and all trade offers—even the ridiculously bad ones. Along with that, never make a player untouchable. But that doesn't mean owners should go out of their way to shop Barkley or Beckham.

Through his first two career games, Barkley has 45 combined touches and 236 yards from scrimmage. Whether he's a factor on the ground or in the passing game, the Giants are making the No. 2 overall pick a clear focal point.

Maybe somebody is willing to go above and beyond to acquire Barkley, and his value does lessen in non-PPR standard leagues. Unless you can get an RB1 or RB2 along with another top fantasy standout, though, trading Barkley should be out of the question.

The same mostly goes for Beckham, who's only a week removed from catching 11 passes for 111 yards.

Eli Manning is a cause for concern when it comes to the fifth-year pass-catcher. Manning missed a few deeper throws to Beckham in Week 1, and Week 2 was more of the same.

Still, Beckham is the kind of receiver who can mask the deficiencies of a struggling quarterback. He's going to have weeks when he almost single-handedly delivers a win, and barring an injury, he'll be a top-10 fantasy WR.

Especially since he's coming off an underwhelming game Sunday, it should take a massive offer to seriously consider dealing Beckham.