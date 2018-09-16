Kevin Durant Jokes He Wants to Play for Rams, Gives Huge Props to Aaron Donald

John Salangsang/Associated Press

Cue the "My Next Chapter" memes after Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant shared his admiration of Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

In an Instagram story, Durant called Donald "one of the most impressive athletes in all of sports" and added he wished he could play alongside Donald in Los Angeles.

Donald finished with four total tackles in Sunday's 34-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

It's too bad fans will never get to see the 6'9" Durant on the football field. The nine-time NBA All-Star could be the ultimate target in the red zone.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Rams made a push to acquire Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders before the Raiders agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears. Los Angeles is clearly thinking outside the box in terms of how to capitalize on its Super Bowl window, so maybe Durant to the Rams isn't all that ridiculous.