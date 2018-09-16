Evian Championship 2018: Angela Stanford Wins 1st LPGA Major Championship

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Angela Stanford shot a three-under 68 on Sunday to win the Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie, France.

The win marked the first major championship of the 40-year-old Stanford's career after several close calls that saw her finish sixth or better at all five majors.

Stanford held off Austin Ernst, Mo Martin, Sei Young Kim and Amy Olson, all of whom finished 11 under.

Here is a look at the leaderboard with the full finishing results available at the Evian Championship's official website:

1. Angela Stanford: -12 ($577,500)

T2. Austin Ernst: -11 ($245,238)

T2. Mo Martin: -11 ($245,238)

T2. Sei Young Kim: -11 ($245,238)

T2. Amy Olson: -11 ($245,238)

T6. Ryann O'Toole: -10 ($121,601)

T6. Jeongeun Lee6: -10 ($121,601)

T8. Jessica Korda: -9 ($92,182)

T8. Inbee Park: -9 ($92,182)

T10. Lydia Ko: -8 ($69,272)

T10. Brooke M. Henderson: -8 ($69,272)

T10. So Yeon Ryu: -8 ($69,272)

T10. Katherine Kirk: -8 ($69,272)

T10. Mi Hyang Lee: -8 ($69,272)

Stanford's chances of winning initially didn't look good, as she missed a birdie putt on No. 18 to tie for the lead.

The LPGA captured her reaction:

Stanford needed some help in order to get back in the mix, and that is precisely what she got from Olson.

Olson entered the fourth round as the leader at 14 under, but she struggled for much of the day with three bogeys and two birdies over the first 17 holes.

Even so, the American needed only a par on the 18th to clinch the first major title of her career.

After a wayward tee shot and poor approach, however, Olson had a tough putt for bogey to force a playoff.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Golf Channel, Olson was unable to convert, which resulted in Stanford scoring the victory:

Only three golfers posted a better score than Stanford on Sunday with Lizette Salas shooting a six-under 65, and both Lydia Ko and Megan Khang carding a four-under 67.

The win was a validation of Stanford's career, and it marked her first victory on tour since 2012.

It was an extra special moment for Stanford since her mother is battling cancer and had a chance to see the crowning moment of her career, per Randall Mell of GolfChannel.com:

With Stanford's win, there have been five different major winners in each of the past three LPGA seasons.

Not since Inbee Park won twice in 2015 has there been a season in which the same player won multiple major titles.

While the major slate has reached its conclusion, the season will continue in two weeks' time with the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.