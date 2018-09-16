NFL Rumors: Chargers' Joey Bosa Likely to Be out Until October with Foot Injury

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Los Angeles Chargers can reportedly plan on being without Joey Bosa for at least two more weeks.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Bosa is dealing with a bruised bone in his left foot and isn't expected to return until October.

           

