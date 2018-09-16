NFL Rumors: Chargers' Joey Bosa Likely to Be out Until October with Foot Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers can reportedly plan on being without Joey Bosa for at least two more weeks.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Bosa is dealing with a bruised bone in his left foot and isn't expected to return until October.

