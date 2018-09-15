Mets Fans Completely Take Over Right Field at Fenway Park vs. Red Sox

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2018

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 15: Fans of the New York Mets cheer during a game against the Boston Red Sox on September 15, 2018 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

New York Mets fans have suffered through a difficult 2018 season, but that didn't stop them from making Fenway Park in Boston their own on Saturday.

The Mets tweeted the following GIF of New York fans taking over the right field seats during Saturday's road game against the Red Sox:

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe also tweeted a photo of the massive Mets contingent:

The Mets shut out the Red Sox 8-0 on Friday, which gave Mets fans something to be excited about entering Saturday's contest.

The standings paint a different picture, though, as New York is a disappointing 69-78, while Boston owns the best record in Major League Baseball at 101-47.

For as great of a presence as Mets fans had Saturday, it will likely pale in comparison to the impact they'll have when third baseman David Wright plays the final game of his career in a home game at Citi Field on Sept. 29.   

