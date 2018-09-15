Davis Cup Tennis 2018: Saturday Scores and Results, Updated Semi-Finals Schedule

DENIS CHARLET/Getty Images

France reached the final of the 2018 Davis Cup by winning the third rubber against Spain in the semi-final on Saturday. Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut saw off Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4, 7-6(7), at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, France.

It means the defending champions will meet either Croatia or USA in the final.

The latter put a first win on the board after Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison were taken to a fifth set by Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic before eventually winning, 7-5, 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-7(5), 7-6(5), at Sportski centar Visnjik in Zadar, Croatia.

Sunday's Semi-Final Schedule

Croatia vs. USA (2:1)

Marin Cilic vs. Steve Johnson, 10 a.m. BST/5 a.m. ET

Followed by: Borna Coric vs. Frances Tiafoe

France vs. Spain (3:0)

Lucas Pouille vs. Pablo Carreno Busta, 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET

Followed by: Benoit Paire vs. Roberto Bautista Agut

Recap

Benneteau and Mahut eased through by establishing control with an emphatic showing in the opening set.

They didn't drop a single game, with their dominance detailed by Ian Chadband of the tournament's official website: "So completely outplayed were the Spaniards in the opening stanza indeed that they won only four points as Benneteau and Mahut fed off the crowd buzz to draw first blood in just 18 minutes."

France captain Yannick Noah leaned on the veteran experience of the 36-year-old Mahut. His communication with Benneteau, also 36, was outstanding as France maintained an iron grip on the tie during the second set:

To their credit, the Spaniards made France work for it in the third, forcing a tiebreak. It afforded Benneteau the chance to be the hero, per Chadband: "Benneteau missed two chances, one only a half-chance but the other a straightforward volley, to seal the victory but on the third match point, conjured up a dazzling service return winner off Lopez’s delivery."

Things were closer from the start between Croatia and the U.S., despite the latter jumping into a two-set lead. Bryan and Harrison needed to win seven games to win the first and survive a tiebreak to take the second.

Croatia's fight back treated the fans to more thrilling rallies:

Finally, Bryan and Harrison managed to see it out:

The U.S. still has something to play for on Sunday, even if hopes of reaching the final remain slim. Croatia will be confident Marin Cilic or Borna Coric can do enough to see them through.

As for France, the champions show no signs of slowing down and again look set to be the dominant force in the competition.