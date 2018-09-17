NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 3

0 of 32

Harry How/Getty Images

Two games into the 2018 season we're starting to learn some things in the NFL.

We know that the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars are very good teams. We know that the Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals are not.

We know that the Kansas City Chiefs have an explosive offense. That the Dallas Cowboys can rush the passer. That Kirk Cousins is earning his money so far in Minnesota.

However, we're also learning how much we don't know. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be light-years better than we expected. The New England Patriots, on the other hand, might not be as good as we thought.

After another wild weekend across the National Football League, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have gathered once again to rank all 32 teams from worst to first.

The same sad sacks are bringing up the rear this week, but there was plenty of moving and shaking—including a new No. 1.