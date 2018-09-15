Oscar De La Hoya Got Death Threats After Canelo vs. Golovkin 1

John Locher/Associated Press

With Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin set for their highly anticipated rematch Saturday night, Golden Boy Promotions chairman Oscar De La Hoya recently revealed he was a target of death threats after the first showdown ended in a controversial draw.

"You have no idea how many threats that I received because it was a draw," De La Hoya told TMZ Sports. "...People thought that I fixed it, as the promoter."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

