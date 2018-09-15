Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez 2: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Gennady Golovkin (39-0-1, 34 KOs) and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) will once again battle for middleweight supremacy when the two square off on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It's a fight between two of the biggest names in the sport, a second chapter that comes almost exactly one year after their wildly entertaining, but controversial first fight.



That titanic matchup ended in a split draw, with many criticizing the judge who scored in Alvarez' favor. Golovkin appeared to have taken control of the fight in the middle rounds, establishing tempo with his jab and getting the better of Alvarez when the two fought at close range.

Canelo did have his moments though, slipping Golovkin's best punches and slugging back when his defenses were down (not that it had much effect). He also managed to survive to the end of the match, only the fourth of Golovkin's 39 professional opponents to do so.

Golovkin will be putting his IBO, WBA and WBC world welterweight titles on the line in this contest. The pay-per-view card also features three other televised bouts.

Undefeated Jaime Munguia will defend his WBO light middleweight title against Brandon Cook. David Lemieux will take on Gary O'Sullivan in a non-title middleweight fight that should be a slugfest. Also on tap, Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, a former pound-for-pound king looking to bounce back from a pair of losses to Wisaksil Wangek. Gonzalez will fight Moises Fuentes in a super flyweight bout.

Here's how to watch all the action.



Golovkin vs. Alvarez Fight Info

When: Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Info: HBO pay-per-view ($84.99)

Live Stream: Fite.TV

Odds: Golovkin -155 (bet $155 to win $100), Alvarez +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com and updated as of Saturday, Sept. 15 at 7 a.m. ET.

Saturday's fight will be the most important of either fighter's career to this point.

If the doubters from the first bout aren't enough motivation, Alvarez will certainly be looking to punish Golovkin for his scathing criticisms and allegations related to Alvarez's doping ban, which pushed the rematch back from May 5 to September. The 29-year-old Mexican claimed tainted meat was to blame for his positive clenbuterol test. Golovkin isn't buying it, and has directly accused Alvarez of cheating before the first fight.

“Before the first fight, I knew he was not clean,” Golovkin told USA Today's Martin Rogers back in May. “Have a look at the video. He used some pills. It was pretty obvious when his muscles were all with traces of injections. I’ve known it for a long time.”

Golovkin has only ramped up the criticism since then, turning this rematch in to an intensely bitter, angry affair. Those tensions were certainly simmering at Friday's weigh-in, where the two fighters went forehead to forehead that was followed by some brief pushing and shoving between their respective camps.

If Alvarez can defeat Golovkin on Saturday, it will be his greatest win yet in a career that has seen him face many excellent fighters, from Miguel Cotto to Shane Mosley to Floyd Mayweather Jr (his only loss). It will also silence his detractors from the first bout and may temper the claims of him being a cheat, though for a certain subset a win would only fuel that kind of speculation.

For Golovkin, a win over Alvarez would set him up nicely for an undefeated career and make sure his name is mentioned among the all-time greats at middleweight.

There are few fighters as talented as Alvarez, which means his next opponent isn't likely to be as good. Golovkin is also 36 years old and should be winding his career down. A win on Saturday, and he can take on a couple more challengers, cash in the big paydays and then settle down for retirement (if there is someone who could derail this scenario, it would be Daniel Jacobs, who narrowly lost to Golovkin last year and is just 31 years old).

The one sticking point against Golovkin is that he hasn't had taken on too many elite fighters in his career. He pummeled everyone in his path on his rise to fame and notoriety, surely scaring off some top talents along the way. A win over Alvarez, and nobody will ever need to raise the spectre of the fighters Golovkin should have faced during his career.

Everything is on the line for these two in this fight. Fans will almost certainly get their money's worth on Saturday night. Hopefully this time out they will get a winner, too.